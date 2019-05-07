Templafy Acquires Fellow Template Management Software Company, iWRITER

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and LONDON and AMSTERDAM and BERLIN and NEW YORK, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Templafy , a Danish-founded company providing a SaaS platform for brand governance and productivity across enterprise business documents and other employee-produced content, has announced today that it has acquired Netherlands-based iWRITER, a Microsoft Office solution for brand identity & template management.

With more than 350,000 users at 1,200 businesses, iWRITER (like Templafy) gives access to Office templates in PowerPoint, Outlook, Word and Excel. Assets like corporate identity, logos and linked data are all streamlined and connected to other databases, giving users access to their corporate branding content, images and marketing communications, worldwide.

"Adding iWRITER to Templafy's enterprise communication productivity platform continues to improve the overall offering for our current and future enterprise customers around the globe," said Templafy's CEO, Jesper Theill Eriksen. "Users can look forward to even better functionality from the combined entity in the near future."

With the acquisition of Berlin-based Veodin and SlideProof in August 2018 and now the expansion with iWRITER, Templafy's growing platform of offerings not only reaches a wider range of customers, but also proves to be at the forefront of the enterprise template management and document creation industry.

"Merging with Templafy allows us to become a global leader in template management solutions, where we can offer additional products under the Templafy name," said Arjen Hartog, managing director at iWRITER. "Not only are the business growth opportunities endless, but Templafy is also a great culture fit, which has made this acquisition the right decision for us moving forward."

About Templafy

Templafy brings custom company templates, brand assets, and best practice content together directly inside any office application, streamlining how users create on-brand and compliant documents, presentations, and emails. With Templafy, global businesses safeguard their brand integrity and increase productivity through a centrally governed, secure and easy to use platform.

Founded in Copenhagen, Denmark in 2014, Templafy's team leveraged more than 15 years of experience in template management and document automation to develop an enterprise cloud service solution, which is now a global market leader within its category, validated by blue-chip enterprise customers on every continent.

