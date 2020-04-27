Templafy Raises $25M to Continue Scaling Globally

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and LONDON and NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Templafy, a global leader in enterprise document creation and automation, today announced the close of a $25 million Series C funding round led by global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners to accelerate its international growth.

"Now more than ever, we see the need of global enterprises to support their distributed workforce with solutions that ensure productivity and compliance when documents are created," said Jesper Theill Eriksen, CEO of Templafy. "We set out to establish a new market category and create a high return on investment for companies streamlining their document creation workflow through our platform."

With Insight Partners at the helm, the additional funding involved participation from Dawn Capital, Seed Capital and Damgaard Company, bringing the total external capital raised to almost $70 million.

"Templafy's software represents a unique nexus of both end-user productivity and document compliance. This is what allows its customers to see real efficiency gains across an entire employee base," said Jonathan Rosenbaum, vice president at Insight Partners and Templafy board member. "Templafy's impressive growth is driven by its easy-to-use SaaS platform, which addresses a vast market need. We look forward to supporting Templafy as they continue scaling."

In the past year alone, Templafy more than doubled its revenue and has now sold over 2 million Templafy licenses worldwide, validating the broad market need for its platform.

"With our recent investment, we can accelerate our global expansion and continue our M&A activities to further strengthen our position at the center of the document ecosystem," said Theill Eriksen.

As part of its international growth strategy, Templafy recently expanded its footprint in New York City, moving into the One World Trade Center, and also made its first U.S.-based C-suite hire with the appointment of Greg Sheppard, formerly of TravelClick, to the role of chief revenue officer (CRO) to oversee Templafy's rapid expansion in the North American market.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Templafy as we prepare to drive the next phase of growth in North America, and I look forward to working with the entire team to help our business and customers succeed," said Sheppard.

About Templafy

Templafy helps many of the largest companies in the world drive workforce alignment, reduce their liability and increase their productivity through the market leading document creation and document automation platform.

Founded in Copenhagen, Denmark in 2014, Templafy's team leveraged more than 15 years of experience in template management and document automation to develop an enterprise cloud service solution, which is now a global market leader within its category, validated by blue-chip enterprise customers on every continent.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight Partners has invested in more than 400 companies worldwide and has raised through a series of funds more than $30 billion in capital commitments. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Across its people and its portfolio, Insight encourages a culture around a belief that ScaleUp companies and growth create opportunity for all. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit www.insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

