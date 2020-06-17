TEMPOE and SmartPay Welcome Regan Schmidt as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer

CINCINNATI, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TEMPOE, LLC, a national retail FinTech firm, and SmartPay Leasing, LLC, a leading provider of no-credit-required payment solutions for mobile devices and wireless service plans, welcome Regan Schmidt as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer.

As General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, Regan joins as a member of the Executive Leadership Team for both TEMPOE and SmartPay Leasing. Regan will support growth objectives for both businesses through her expertise in risk mitigation and contract negotiation.

"TEMPOE and SmartPay are innovation leaders in their industry, and I am thrilled to be leading both the legal and compliance teams as we support the businesses' strategies. This is an exciting opportunity to use my past experience to work with thought leaders as the companies continue to grow," said Schmidt.

Before joining the TEMPOE and SmartPay family, Regan was a partner at Taft Stettinius & Hollister, LLP, in the Business & Finance group. She has also served as counsel for several Fortune 100 companies and acted as the lead collections attorney for one of the nation's largest retailers.



Regan holds a Bachelor of Arts from Yale University and a J.D. from the University of Kentucky College of Law. She currently serves on the Boards of several non-profit organizations, including the YMCA of Greater Cincinnati and the African American Chamber of Commerce. In her spare time, Regan enjoys spending time outdoors hiking, cooking, yoga, and spending time with family.

About TEMPOE:

TEMPOE is the Obvious Choice for connecting retailers and consumers through an omni-channel platform, e-commerce, and mobile experience. TEMPOE serves a broad market, "putting retail within reach" through its world-class management team, customer service, payment technology, and associate stakeholders throughout the U.S., Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. Learn more at www.TEMPOE.com.

About SmartPay:

SmartPay Leasing is changing the face of how retailers can offer a no-credit-required payment solution to a diverse set of customers through our industry-leading underwriting platform. SmartPay's lease-to-own solution for mobile devices, wireless plans, and accessories provides instant decisions, affordable payments, and approvals up to $1,500. SmartPay is offered through partner retailers nationwide. Learn more at www.smartpaylease.com

