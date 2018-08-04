Temporary Restraining Order Granted For Miguel Sanchez And His Family

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shawn Matian of The Matian Firm, representing Miguel Sanchez, announced today they have filed and were granted a Temporary Restraining Order against Ms. Rhonda Michelle Polon.

The case, filed in Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles (Case #18STR006064) was filed following an alleged assault on Mr. Sanchez by Ms. Polon on August 4, 2018 documented on video and a subsequent alleged threat made by Ms. Polon against the Sanchez family via Facebook.

The order protects Mr. Sanchez, his wife and two daughters, ages 3 and 6. It orders Ms. Polon to stay at least 50 yards away from the Sanchez family in addition to ordering her not to participate in the following actions, including but not limited to: harassing, intimidating or contacting Mr. Sanchez, his wife and daughters.

"I need to protect my family. This is no way to treat another human being," Mr. Sanchez stated.

The alleged assault on August 4, 2018, documented on video and circulated online, shows Ms. Polon blocking Mr. Sanchez, a Hispanic man, from the building garage where he and his co-worker, were attempting to work as contractors, hired by an owner in the building. The video documents Ms. Polon throwing a mug of coffee on Mr. Sanchez's face and torso.

On August 11, 2018, after the video of the alleged assault was made public, Mr. Sanchez's wife was allegedly contacted by Ms. Polon via Facebook, where she made threats against their family. The message stated in part, "...I know you have children and I wouldn't want you or them to be harmed."

"Miguel Sanchez is the victim of a crime," explained Matian. "He was only there to do his job. I feel for the Sanchez family and we are working to ensure his family's protection as we work with the LAPD to file charges and pursue all options available to us."

The next hearing is scheduled for September 13, 2018.

For more information, copies of the public court documents, video or additional information please contact us.

ABOUT THE MATIAN FIRM



The Matian Firm | La Liga Defensora has helped thousands of clients with their legal needs ranging from civil to criminal matters. With an experienced staff of attorneys from a variety of backgrounds, including former federal prosecutors, former special task force lawyers, former district attorneys, former public defenders, former asylum officers, former LAFLA (Legal Aid Foundation Of Los Angeles) attorneys, and many other lawyers who strive to make a difference. The firm has received awards including: Super Lawyers Rising Stars, The National Top 100 Trial Lawyers, Lawyers Distinction Award, Nationally Ranked Top 10 Attorney Award, 10 Best Law Firms Client Satisfaction and Avvo's Client Choice Award, among other accolades.

Media Contact:

The Matian Firm | (323) 933-9500 | press@matianlegal.com

SOURCE The Matian Firm

Related Links

http://www.matianlegal.com

