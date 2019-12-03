TEMPUR-LUXEbreeze Wins Popular Science Best Of What's New 2019 Award

Sleeping hot is the number one unmet consumer challenge in the sleep industry -- with more than 60% of Americans struggling with this problem. Earlier this year, Tempur-Pedic introduced the full TEMPUR-breeze° mattress line to truly address this challenge. TEMPUR-breeze° mattresses are uniquely engineered to deliver all-night cooling and comfort, and the TEMPUR-LUXEbreeze° mattress feels up to 8 degrees cooler.*

"At Tempur-Pedic, we are committed to delivering an exceptional sleep experience for our customers and we dedicate our R&D to solving their top sleep needs," said Scott Thompson, Tempur Sealy President and CEO. "We are honored that Popular Science recognized LUXEbreeze° and our innovation to deliver cooler sleep."

Popular Science's Best of What's New is a definitive list of the year's 100 most incredible and innovative technologies and products. Popular Science editors vet thousands of candidates—ranging from feats of engineering to hyper-intelligent software—in search of objects and endeavors that not only promise to improve life but also represent significant advancement in their categories.

"The Best of What's New is our celebration of the most impactful and exciting innovations of the year," says Popular Science Editor-in-Chief Joe Brown. "This expertly vetted collection lays the groundwork for a healthier, safer, and awe-inspiring future—in our homes, cities, outer space, and everywhere in between. We're proud to bring you the Best of What's New 2019."

This recognition comes on the heels of Tempur-Pedic receiving the J.D. Power Award for ranking highest in the Retail Mattress Segment of the J.D. Power 2019 US Mattress Satisfaction Report.

About Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) develops, manufactures, and markets mattresses, foundations, pillows and other products. The Company's products are sold worldwide through third party retailers, its own stores, and online. The Company's brand portfolio includes many highly recognized brands in the industry, including Tempur®, Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy® featuring Posturepedic® Technology, and Stearns & Foster®. World headquarters for Tempur Sealy International is in Lexington, KY. For more information, visit http://www.tempursealy.com or call 800-805-3635.

About Best of What's New

Since 1988, the editors of Popular Science have reviewed thousands of products in search of the top 100 tech innovations of each year—breakthrough products and technologies that represent a significant advancement in their categories. Best of What's New awards are presented to 100 new products and technologies in 10 categories: Aerospace, Automotive, Engineering, Entertainment, Gadgets, Health, Home, Personal Care, Recreation, Security.

About Popular Science

As one of America's oldest and most trusted magazines, Popular Science has spent a century and a half bringing readers the most amazing innovations and discoveries. From thought leaders to skeptics, from digital natives to print devotees, Popular Science's audience is as diverse as the stories in and on our pages. And we all have one thing in common: a boundless sense of wonder. Established in 1872, Popular Science is published by Bonnier Corp. Bonnier Corp. is one of the largest consumer publishing groups in the United States, and is the leading media company serving passionate, highly engaged audiences with more than 30 special interest magazines and related multimedia projects and events.

*Based on average heat index of TEMPUR-LUXEbreeze compared to TEMPUR-PROAdapt models measured over an eight-hour period.

