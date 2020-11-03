Tempur-Pedic Ranked #1 In Retail Mattresses in Customer Satisfaction in the J.D. Power Mattress Satisfaction Report

"We are honored by this award and to be recognized by our consumers for helping them achieve their best sleep. We have been reinventing the way people sleep for decades, and today, we remain committed to our mission of improving the sleep of more people, every night, all around the world," said Tempur Sealy Chairman and CEO Scott Thompson.

Tempur-Pedic, the most highly recommended bed in America*, created the world's first body-responsive mattresses more than 25 years ago, changing the industry and delivering unparalleled, transformative sleep. Since then, the company has expanded to offer a complete line up of mattresses, pillows, adjustable smart bases, and accessories that deliver more solutions to sleepers than ever. Backed by nearly three decades of innovation, Tempur-Pedic products address today's customers' greatest sleep challenges, including sleeping hot and snoring.

*Among traditional mattress brands based on 2017-2019 Tempur-Sealy Brand Tracker Report

About Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) is the world's largest bedding manufacturer. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets mattresses, foundations, pillows and other products. The Company's products are sold worldwide through third party retailers, its own stores, and online. The Company's brand portfolio includes many highly recognized brands in the industry, including Tempur®, Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy® featuring Posturepedic® Technology, and Stearns & Foster®. World headquarters for Tempur Sealy International is in Lexington, KY. For more information, visit http://www.tempursealy.com or call 800-805-3635.

SOURCE Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

