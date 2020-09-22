Tempur Sealy Announces Antimicrobial & Antiviral Surface-Guard Technology for Mattresses

This technology will add enhanced mattress protection across the Sealy Posturepedic® and Sealy Posturepedic Plus™ mattress collections and will build on the pioneering antimicrobial and anti-allergen treatment developed and first used by Tempur Sealy over 10 years ago. The addition of this antimicrobial and antiviral treatment to Sealy mattress covers will build on the Company's longstanding commitment to delivering high-quality mattresses that sleepers can count on, night after night.

In keeping with this commitment, Tempur Sealy also plans to incorporate Surface-Guard Technology into the Tempur-Pedic and Stearns & Foster® lines in 2021, in order to make this exceptional level of antimicrobial and antiviral mattress protection available to even more consumers.

"Tempur Sealy is proud to announce our plans to incorporate Surface-Guard Technology antimicrobial and antiviral treatment on Sealy, Tempur-Pedic and Stearns & Foster products as soon as early next year," said Scott Thompson, Tempur Sealy Chairman, CEO and President. "Making Surface-Guard Technology available across our industry-leading portfolio of brands represents the latest in a long line of innovations from Tempur Sealy. Our planned introduction of this cutting-edge technology will help keep our mattresses clean and safe, and will be yet another reason for consumers to turn to Tempur Sealy products for their best night's sleep."

*Product not registered for any public health use in the U.S.

About the Company

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) is the world's largest bedding manufacturer. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets mattresses, foundations, pillows and other products. The Company's products are sold worldwide through third party retailers, its own stores, and online. The Company's brand portfolio includes many highly recognized brands in the industry, including Tempur®, Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy® featuring Posturepedic® Technology, and Stearns & Foster®. World headquarters for Tempur Sealy International is in Lexington, KY. For more information, visit http://www.tempursealy.com or call 800-805-3635.

Public Relations Contact

Rick Maynard

Public Relations

Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

800-805-3635

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact

Aubrey Moore

Investor Relations

Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

800-805-3635

[email protected]

SOURCE Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.tempursealy.com

