Tempur Sealy Extends National Labor Day Savings Offer For Retailers And Consumers Impacted By The Hurricane

LEXINGTON, Ky., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempur Sealy announced today that it will extend its national Labor Day promotion through Monday, Sept. 16 for all retailers– providing an additional week beyond its original end date. This extension will enable all mattress shoppers nationally to take advantage of the Labor Day promotion but is directed at those who were planning to purchase a mattress over the year's largest holiday weekend and were unable to do so due to the recent weather challenges along a significant portion of the East Coast.

The Company also announced plans to provide product assistance to areas impacted by the hurricane, working with its long-term giving partner Good360. Since 2016, the Company and Good360 have collaborated to donate thousands of mattresses worth nearly $10 million to those impacted by natural disasters. Tempur Sealy has previously supported disaster recovery efforts for victims of Hurricanes Matthew, Harvey, Irma and Maria, as well as those impacted by flooding in West Virginia and Louisiana, and wildfires in California.

"Although our sales over the holiday period were in line with our expectations, our retailers and consumers in the affected markets were negatively impacted during the most important holiday period for mattress sales. We have therefore extended our Labor Day promotion so that anyone who was considering taking advantage of the significant holiday offers to purchase a new, life-changing mattress now have the opportunity to do so, once the weather subsides. We will also invest additional advertising dollars in the impacted markets, in order to further support our retail partners," said Scott Thompson, Tempur Sealy President and CEO.

"Furthermore, we are very pleased to announce our continued support to individuals impacted by natural disasters through significant product donations in partnership with Good360," continued Scott Thompson.

The Labor Day offer allows consumers to save up to $1,000* on select mattress sets – the Company's biggest savings of the year. For Tempur-Pedic, consumers can save up to $700 on select adjustable base sets. On Stearns & Foster, save up to $1,000 on select adjustable base sets or save up to $600 on mattresses. On Sealy products, the savings can be up to $400 on adjustable base sets or $200 on Hybrid and Conform mattresses.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) develops, manufactures, and markets mattresses, foundations, pillows and other products. The Company's products are sold worldwide through third party retailers, its own stores, and online. The Company's brand portfolio includes many highly recognized brands in the industry, including Tempur®, Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy® featuring Posturepedic® Technology, and Stearns & Foster®. World headquarters for Tempur Sealy International is in Lexington, KY. For more information, visit http://www.tempursealy.com or call 800-805-3635.



