Tempur Sealy Opening U.S. Retail Locations and Announces Clean Shop Promise™ Protocol

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX, "Company") announced today that customers and associates are welcomed back into the Company's U.S. Tempur-Pedic and Sleep Outfitters retail stores. After temporary closures, the Company has begun opening its domestic retail stores in a phased approach in compliance with recommended safety precautions from the CDC, state and local health authorities and its Clean Shop Promise™ protocol. Tempur Sealy expects the vast majority of its approximately 160 U.S. retail locations to be open by the end of May. Some may operate with reduced hours and/or modified delivery services.

In addition to opening its Company-owned stores, the Company continues to support third-party retailers in the opening of their stores through offering its Clean Shop Promise™ protocol as a resource. The Company built upon its unique combination of robust consumer insights and global industry experience to develop a holistic set of guidelines designed to offer consumers a clean and comfortable in-store experience.

Tempur Sealy Chairman and CEO Scott Thompson commented, "One of our strengths is our powerful omni-channel distribution model, which allows us to reach consumers wherever they want to shop. We believe about 65% of the third-party retail doors will be open in the U.S. by the end of May, which is up from 40% at the end of April."

Thompson continued, "We see consumers shopping both online and in-stores. While it is early, stores that have re-opened are generally experiencing strong closing rates with reduced traffic. As more third-party retail locations open and we leverage our Clean Shop Promise™ protocol, we expect that traffic will continue to increase as consumers seek to experience our products first-hand."

About the Company

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) develops, manufactures, and markets mattresses, foundations, pillows and other products. The Company's products are sold worldwide through third party retailers, its own stores, and online. The Company's brand portfolio includes many highly recognized brands in the industry, including Tempur®, Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy® featuring Posturepedic® Technology, and Stearns & Foster®. World headquarters for Tempur Sealy International is in Lexington, KY. For more information, visit http://www.tempursealy.com or call 800-805-3635.

