TEMS INC/TEMSCORP - Omnium Lite Now Available on Amazon Web Services Marketplace for Containers

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TEMS INC announces the listing of Omnium Lite on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace for Containers. Omnium Lite automates the management, provisioning, booking, requesting scheduling, visualizing, reporting on, auto start-up/stopping, monitoring of an Enterprise's Virtual, Physical Servers, IT Environments hosted on-premise, in the cloud, on Docker & Kubernetes containers.

Omnium Lite as a DevOps tool.

Omnium Lite can automatically provision, start-up, manage, schedule, book out, manage requests and report on your virtual servers; Dev/Test environments hosted on AWS; or across your hybrid environments. Users can host an Omnium Lite instance on Docker or Kubernetes containers provisioned directly from AWS Marketplace for Containers.

A common problem that Omnium Lite solves is the management of hundreds or thousands of virtual, physical, test, development or non-production environments for testing, and parallel software development initiatives. Often these systems need to be managed, scheduled, and visually reported on, which is often a manual, time-consuming exercise. According to CIOInsight, "To build, maintain test/development IT environments for QA Testing costs approximately 28 percent of the Total IT Budget of an enterprise organization."

Omnium Lite is designed to solve the problem of booking, scheduling, requesting, managing test and all non-production IT environments in an efficient manner, negating the need to use cumbersome spreadsheets or other unsuitable tools. Omnium Lite integrates with all DevOps and Service Management tools to include Atlassian Jira, Puppet, Docker, Kubernetes, Chef, Jenkins, and AWS to instantly provision Test, Dev and Non-Production IT Environments and track usage.

"Omnium Lite is not a software deployment tool but a Test/IT Environment Management DevOps solution that retrieves the relevant data from other tools to focus solely on providing a single source of truth on software build versions, automate the booking, scheduling, managing and reporting on all IT Environments. Omnium Lite makes using spreadsheets and other in-house improvised tools look like child's play," said Valentine Wats - Co-Founder/CTO.

"Omnium Lite is a promising product for managing Test Environments and planning assignments in a comprehensive way. In general, the solution provides a lot of options to work with, especially for those working in a DevOps/Agile space. After the test period, the general impressions and support/guidance was very good," stated Marco Frissen - IT Manager at Vodafoneziggo.

To get started simply search for Omnium Lite as an Amazon Machine Images (AMI) listing or a listing on AWS Marketplace for Containers or visit www.temscorp.com.

For more information in the first instance on Omnium Lite – please visit https://temscorp.com/the-problem-of-test-environment-management-that-omnium-lite-solves.html and contact us to sign up for a free trial.

