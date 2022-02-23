TEN® Alkaline Spring Water Now Available At Hannaford Stores

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TEN® Alkaline Spring Water, the ultimate hydration experience bottled at the highest 10pH, announces a new distribution agreement, which will place their product into all Hannaford supermarkets. TEN continues with exciting retail growth into the Northeast region, giving customers the convenience of finding TEN in stores close to home. 1-gallon bottles from TEN can be found at Hannaford stores beginning in late February.

TEN® Spring Water

With over 180 locations, TEN is now positioned in Hannaford stores in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Eastern Upstate New York. Hannaford Supermarkets, part of the Ahold Delhaize group, are primarily eastern Upstate and have been a staple grocery brand in the region for over a century.

TEN has developed a successful partnership with United Natural Foods (UNFI) for expanded distribution opportunities across the United States. The alliance has empowered TEN to create new grocer partnerships, giving new and loyal consumers the opportunity to experience the incredible quality and benefits of their natural spring water. In addition, TEN recently introduced a new aluminum can in a convenient 8-pack carton, and is currently being sold in stores, including Publix, Food Lion, Wegmans, The Fresh Market, Foodtown, Fairway, Whole Foods, United, Ingles, and Food City, and is also available for home delivery online at Walmart.com and Amazon Prime.

"To have TEN® Alkaline Spring Water in Hannaford stores is incredible news for both our company and loyal customers," said Jose Fernandez, chief executive officer. "With our growing relationship over at

UNFI, we cannot stress enough how thankful we are for the opportunity to scale our presence in the natural drinks channel."

TEN® Water is naturally filtered by the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains in underwater caves deep below the earth's surface. These caves are natural quartzite and granite aquifers with rock so dense they naturally filter the water to an incredibly pure state, free of chemicals, impurities, or pollution.

DOWNLOAD/VIEW MEDIA PHOTOS

TEN® Alkaline Spring Water Website | Instagram | Facebook

Hannaford Official Website

About TEN Spring Water:

TEN® Alkaline Spring Water offers the highest pH water available at 10pH. Rich with electrolytes, TEN is sourced and bottled right from pure, natural springs; unlike most bottled water — including other alkaline and electrolyte water — that is sourced from municipal sources (filtered tap water) or limestone aquifers which can deliver non-absorbable calcium. TEN® Alkaline Spring Water is available in .5-liter six-packs, 1-liter bottles, 1.5-liter bottles, 1-gallon jugs, and 12-ounce aluminum cans at supermarkets throughout the eastern United States, specialty markets, and online at Amazon.com. Visit www.tenspringwater.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Bradley Public Relations & Marketing

Bob Bradley

[email protected]



TEN Spring Water

George Sandrini

+1 678-438-9341

[email protected]

SOURCE TEN Alkaline Spring Water