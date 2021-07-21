Ten Eleven Ventures Names Todd Weber as Operating Partner and CTO

BURLINGAME, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten Eleven Ventures, the original venture capital firm dedicated to cybersecurity investing, announced that respected industry leader Todd Weber has joined the Ten Eleven team as Operating Partner and CTO.

Weber is a long-time security "insider," having worked in the cybersecurity industry for over 20 years in various technical and go-to-market roles. Before joining Ten Eleven, Weber was Chief Technology Officer at Optiv, an end-to-end cybersecurity partner delivering advisory, deployment, and operational services and solutions. At Optiv, Weber partnered with top global CISOs of the world's largest companies to build and bolster traditional security architectures and develop innovative approaches to significant corporate security challenges such as digital transformation, cloud adoption, and work-from-anywhere employees. He has also held numerous other positions while at Optiv, including Sales Engineer, Vice President of Managed Security Services, and Vice President of Partner Research and Strategy, giving him various perspectives on how cybersecurity solutions are selected and integrated by enterprises around the world. Before Optiv, Weber held positions with ACS and Halliburton.

At Ten Eleven, Weber will bring his industry expertise to bear both as an active member of the team sourcing and evaluating the technology of new potential investments and as a portfolio company advisor providing post-investment support on the technical and product side. He will also work closely with leading CISOs and other security experts to dive deep into evolving customer needs and industry whitespace. Weber's skill set will enable Ten Eleven Ventures to provide additional value-add to its venture and growth portfolios, including helping entrepreneurs better collaborate with channel partners.

Alex Doll, Ten Eleven Ventures co-founder and Managing Partner, noted, "Having Todd Weber's extensive security industry experience in-house in this new, full-time role will be a powerful complement to our firm, which is rooted in deep, technical cybersecurity expertise. Everyone at Ten Eleven has known Todd for a long time and has a great deal of respect for all he has done and knows about the industry. We're thrilled to have him on board and look forward to working together to continue to build on Ten Eleven's success as the premier cybersecurity investment firm."

Chris Key, founder of Ten Eleven portfolio company Verodin and currently Chief Product Officer, Mandiant Solutions, echoed Doll's comment on Weber's ability to help cybersecurity companies succeed: "After decades of experience in the industry, Todd has excellent perspective on how to build effective security products as well as on how to think about packaging, pricing, and distributing those products through channel partners. He was a beneficial advisor to us in both areas as we built Verodin. Ten Eleven and its portfolio companies are lucky to have him onboard – he will be a huge asset to those companies as they grow."

Weber explained, "I've always enjoyed being on the cutting edge of cybersecurity technology, both in evaluating its potential and in guiding companies on the best ways to develop a product and take that technology to market. In my new role at Ten Eleven, I will be able to spend every day doing this. I'm thrilled to begin meeting with entrepreneurs immediately and helping Ten Eleven's already exceptional portfolio rise to new heights."

