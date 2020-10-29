Ten New Acer Monitors And Laptops Are Designed With An Eye Towards Human Health

Acer is one of the world's largest manufacturers of monitors, laptops, and other technology products, and today's announcement by TÜV Rheinland and Eyesafe ® marks an important milestone in the consumer electronics industry. Acer's premium commercial and gaming monitors have successfully passed certification testing for the TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe Display Standard, the globally-recognized and most advanced set of health and safety requirements for blue management and color performance in consumer electronics. The testing was administered by TÜV Rheinland Group , the international independent third-party testing, inspection, and certification organization. The ten Acer units with Eyesafe ® are scheduled to begin shipping in the fourth quarter of 2020.

"We commend the team at Acer for this important milestone," said Kalyan Varma, Vice President of TÜV Rheinland, Business Field Electrical, Global, who oversees the Eyesafe certification initiative. "Since unveiling the TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe Display certification program earlier this year – the most advanced set of requirements for low blue protection and color performance management – the response has been overwhelming."

"The Eyesafe mark represents a brand's commitment to health and safety," remarked Justin Barrett, CEO of Eyesafe, the healthcare research, technology and advocacy firm responsible for developing the standard. "Today Acer has clearly differentiated a number of its products with Eyesafe, identifying display performance that is driven by health research and scientific study."

"We're excited that ten models of our monitors have received the TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe Display Certification," remarked Mark Ho, Senior Director of Product Management of Acer's Digital Display Business. "Acer is committed to innovation and bringing new technology that enhance the experience and wellbeing of our users, and our industry-leading Eyesafe gaming monitors provide even more vivid colors while reducing blue light emissions."

The ten new Acer desktop monitor displays that have achieved Eyesafe® certification are among the Predator XB3, Nitro XV2, Acer CB2 and BL0 series.

The Eyesafe Display Standard is an industry-leading set of requirements for the display industry. The Acer products that have passed the Eyesafe Display Standard requirements will receive an AK Certificate (Certificate of Conformance) issued by TÜV Rheinland, including the test report. Consumers can obtain information on certified products on the TÜV Rheinland certificate database Certipedia, which helps facilitate consumers' understanding of a product and enhance confidence in the purchase. With TÜV Rheinland AK Certificate, Acer can now begin using the Eyesafe® Display label authorized by Eyesafe® in its marketing and brand communications.

Recent studies indicate that consumers are demanding a single, consumer-friendly, set of standards for low blue light and color management dramatically increased in recent years – particularly after the worldwide impact of Covid-19 forced many companies to shift to work-from-home policies and students to adopt to remote or distance learning. The result has been a hike in the average amount of screen time and intake of blue light – a set of circumstances that have been of grave concern to the global eye care community.

Acer's announcement comes on the heels of significant data pouring in from across the globe on rising levels of Screen Time by end-consumers. The average amount of hours in front of displays, which has been growing at alarming rates in recent years, has spiked since the onset of Covid-19; in the US, a recent Nielsen study indicates that average screen time is now exceeding 13 hours a day.

Consumers interested in learning more about Acer's Eyesafe Display certification should visit Eyesafe.com/Acer.

About the Eyesafe Display Standard

Supported by the Eyesafe® Vision Health Advisory Board, the Eyesafe Display requirements are based on the growing body of research that suggests potential health impacts of blue light exposure and the consumer electronics industry's requirements for accurate color performance. The Eyesafe Display Standard has been developed to provide transparency to consumers and is further built upon existing standards and guidelines developed by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP), Eyesafe® and TÜV Rheinland.

Recent studies have shown growing concerns over potential long-term eye health impacts from digital screen usage and cumulative blue light exposure, in addition to recognized impacts of device use on circadian rhythms and sleep patterns. Blue light exposure research and studies on animals' cells have shown that blue light in a range of 415 to 455 nm generated the greatest phototoxic risk to retinal pigment epithelium cells, with photoreceptor cell apoptosis seen early after the retina is damaged by blue light*.

*See www.Eyesafe.com/research

About TÜV Rheinland

TÜV Rheinland is a global leader in independent inspection services, founded nearly 150 years ago. The group maintains a worldwide presence of more than 20,000 people; annual turnover is EUR 2 billion. The independent experts stand for quality and safety for people, technology and the environment in nearly all aspects of life. TÜV Rheinland inspects technical equipment, products and services, oversees projects, and helps to shape processes and information security for companies. Its experts train people in a wide range of careers and industries. To this end, TÜV Rheinland employs a global network of approved labs, testing and education centers. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.TÜV.com

SOURCE Eyesafe