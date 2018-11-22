Ten Reasons That Make Olive Oils From Spain the Best Gift for This Holiday Season

Ingredient with which no one will fail. There is one for every taste: from sweet and mild olive oils to the most potent ones, with fruity, bitter or slightly spicy flavors, and with a host of sensory attributes. A good extra virgin olive oil will allow the consumer to access a fantastic universe of vegetable scents: from freshly cut grass to apple, green almond, tomato and fig.

Let's Make a Tastier World highlights ten reasons why to gift the precious "liquid gold:"

Healthy: Scientific evidence suggests that the daily intake of two tablespoons of virgin olive oil can reduce the risk of coronary heart disease thanks to the monounsaturated fat it contains, according to the FDA. Irresistible Packaging: Each consumer will have an olive oil, in a classic or more innovative packaging. A gift to match the most demanding person. Personalization: Infinite nuances and sensory attributes. Are you going to miss them? "In Season:" After the harvest, Christmas is a magnificent time to acquire exceptional products from the new harvest with all its sensory attributes and healthy benefits. Gastronomic versatility: Olive oil makes a difference in the kitchen. For frying, as a dressing, cosmetic or cocktail. The ingredient for which you will always find a use. Accessible: You can find it in supermarkets, gourmet stores and online. Affordable: It will cost less tan a perfume, a tie or other "classic" gifts less novel and appealing. It's trendy: Olive oil causes a sensation among new consumers and adapts to the growing vegetarian or vegan demand. Sustainable: It is a natural and environmentally sustainable gift, which shies away from the materialism and consumerism of these dates. For everyone: It is a suitable gift for all ages, races, sexes, religions. Everybody is excited.

Olive Oils from Spain and the EU develop the Olive Oil World Tour campaign promoting the consumption of olive oils linked to the healthy Mediterranean Diet in the US, Europe and Asia.

