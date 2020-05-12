Ten Sales Leaders Join Sales Xceleration to Build a Path to More Sales

INDIANAPOLIS, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Xceleration Inc. continues to expand its footprint of Sales Management Leaders who leverage their proven tools and platform to facilitate the creation of a self-sustaining sales operation for businesses. Small to mid-sized businesses need fractional, experienced sales leadership more than ever, and Sales Xceleration Consultants provide services in cost-effective ways that enable businesses to utilize their vast sales knowledge to drive growth.

We have expanded our international footprint outside of North America and are now serving China. This group of talented sales leaders joins the growing number of Fractional VPs of Sales providing businesses with a solid sales infrastructure to drive future success:

"Business has been hit hard with declining sales and revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, and an outside sales leadership expert has a unique skillset to help navigate through these unprecedented times. These individuals are passionate about making a positive impact in their communities as things slowly move toward the new normal," said Mark Thacker, President, Sales Xceleration, Inc.

Our Advisors are here to help and can provide free sales consultations. Visit our online map to learn more about these Advisors or to find an Outsourced VP of Sales© Advisor in your area.

For additional information, please visit https://www.salesxceleration.com, and connect with an Advisor in your community to navigate your path to more sales now.

PR inquiries: Maura Kautsky, email: [email protected] or call 844-874-7253, ext. 6.

About Sales Xceleration

Sales Xceleration provides business owners with an experienced Sales Consultant to drive sales growth when it is needed most. Sales Xceleration Advisors build sales engines to create record-breaking growth for your business by:

Creating Your Sales Plan

Finding Your Best Customers and Sales Team Members

Growing Your Sales

