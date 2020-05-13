Ten SYNNEX Executives Recognized as CRN's 2020 Women of the Channel with Two Names added to the Power 100

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named 10 SYNNEX executives to its esteemed 2020 Women of the Channel list, with two making the Power 100 list. Recognizing the unique strengths, vision, and achievements of a select group of women, this prestigious, annual list acknowledges channel leaders who are blazing a trail for future generations and are acclaimed for their contributions to channel advocacy, growth, thought leadership and dedication to the IT channel. These women are from all areas of the IT ecosystem, including technology vendors, distributors, solution providers, and other IT organizations.

"These ten women have achieved remarkable results by driving innovation and growth for our vendor and channel partners, and by so doing they are changing how the IT channel goes to market," said Peter Larocque, President, North American Technology Solutions, SYNNEX Corporation. "They have developed programs and services that address the rapidly changing needs of the channel, giving our partners a head start with solid strategies to help them solve their end-customers' complex business problems and increase market share."

The Power 100 honorees belong to an exclusive group that includes women leaders who are key drivers of their companies' success and who continue to help move the entire IT channel forward. The two SYNNEX honorees for 2020 are:

Willa Flemate , Vice President, Sales – Flemate created an Integrated Solutions community that allows a diverse group of partners to leverage programs and tools to improve their reach in vertical markets such as federal, HPC, gaming, media entertainment, hyper-converged, medical and hospitality.

Reyna Thompson , Senior Vice President, Product Management, North America – Thompson led the rapid expansion of SYNNEX' line card with key networking, security, unified communications and wireless LAN vendor partners, delivering a cohesive program of fully converged, emerging technology solutions to channel partners so that they can serve their end-customers faster and more effectively.

The other SYNNEX executives recognized as 2020 Women of the Channel are:

Emily Chen , Vice President, Product Management – Chen successfully launched various projects that resulted in exclusivity for key HP product lines. She also exceeded growth targets for both revenue and profit, gained momentum with existing and new product lines, and maintained SYNNEX' market leadership position.

Becky Lozada , Director, Cisco Services & Software – By adding new resources to support its subscription business and increasing the focus of subject matter expertise inside of each enablement program, Lozada led her team to achieve its highest sales of recurring offers. She and her team also developed an internal training series that provides new reseller tools and methodologies resulting in significant growth.

Jessica McDowell , Vice President, Business Development for Security and Networking – McDowell and her team launched cutting-edge deliverables designed to educate and empower SYNNEX' reseller ecosystem, including SYNNEX' first security and networking-centric large-scale North American partner conference and the creation of SYNNEX' Technology Modernization Advisory Council.

April Petty , Vice President, Field Sales – Petty developed reseller events focused on how SYNNEX can help customers within the growing SYNNEX umbrella grow their businesses in different verticals and solutions. Petty gives back to the channel community by working with SYNNEX' annual children's charity event, SYNNEX Share the Magic, and SYNNEX F2F, a community for women in IT.

Molly Sherwood , Senior Director, Marketing – Sherwood and her team grew partner revenue, increased the number of partners selling, drove end-user marketing demand generation, and built out partner enablement practices across multiple architectures.

Kristen Stallard , Director, Product Management, SYNNEX Stellr – Stallard has been a key contributor to net new business opportunities, developing many incremental proposals for new investment programs as well as new potential partnerships between SYNNEX and various service providers and vendors. She and her product management team continue to drive profitability through the launch of new business lines, operational excellence and executing go-to-market strategies that drive growth and digital transformation within SYNNEX' channel partners.

Sandi Stambaugh , Vice President, Product Management, VISUAL Solv , COLLAB Solv and Device Mobility – Stambaugh led VISUAL Solv and Device Mobility business to record performance while expanding more solutions-focused training, education, support and services. She also developed strategic plans to help vendors position themselves with a more application-based, vertical market approach to supporting integrators. She launched an advisory council of a diverse group of integrator partners and expanded regional roadshows geared toward customers' sales and technical personnel, including an executive conference focused on market projections and insights.

Jessica Tanoury , Senior Director, Product Management, SYNNEX Stellr – Tanoury developed and launched a dedicated IoT team responsible for building and selling channel-ready solutions. She and her product management team have continued to drive key efficiencies and new investments contributing to the organization's record revenue and profitability growth this year. She also was a key contributor of the rebrand and launch of the SYNNEX Stellr cloud partner community and platform.

"CRN's 2020 Women of the Channel list recognizes an accomplished group of influential women leaders whose strategic vision and unique achievements accelerate channel growth through cultivated partnerships, innovative thought leadership, and unwavering dedication to the IT channel," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are proud to honor them for their accomplishments and contributions to driving channel success."

The 2020 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN® Magazine on June 8 and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

