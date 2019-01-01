Ten-time Grammy Winner Chaka Khan Kicks-Off the New Year Making History at the 130th Rose Parade

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Singer, songwriter, and philanthropist Chaka Khan will serve as the 2019 Rose Parade Grand Marshal. The ten-time Grammy Award winner also makes history as the first Grand Marshal to be a featured performer in the parade's 130-year history., Khan will be featured in the Rose Parade Presented by Honda, Opening Spectacular in Pasadena, CA on January 1, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. PST, 10:00 a.m CST, and 11:00 a.m. EST, which broadcasts on ABC and NBC affiliates across the country. In Los Angeles, the Rose Parade will air on KTLA-TV.

This year also marks the 20th anniversary of the Chaka Khan Foundation. "I am happy that music and youth are the focus of this year's parade, which totally aligns with the mission of my foundation," says Khan, whose grandchildren and nephew will join in a special performance. "This year's theme "The Melody of Life" fits perfectly into my philosophy that 'Music is the melody of life.'"

The Chaka Khan Foundation was co-founded in 1999 by Khan and her sister, Tammy McCrary. Khan and McCrary established the foundation to assist at risk women and children. In 2019, the foundation will launch a series of new initiatives titled "Serve the Underserved," which will continue its focus on art programs for youth as well as programs for empowering families challenged with autism.

"I am honored to work with my sister on our new initiatives," says Tammy McCrary, Executive Director. "Chaka loves to interact with the women and children that we serve; it's one of the most gratifying aspects of her life."

Khan is one of the most celebrated musicians in the world. With a rich musical legacy, Chaka has influenced generations of entertainers. She has the rare ability to sing in seven music genres, including R&B, pop, rock, gospel, country, world music and classical. Affectionately known worldwide as Chaka, she is respected by millions of fans peers for her timeless, classic, and unmatched signature style. Throughout her legendary career, Khan has released 22 albums with ten No. 1 Billboard charted songs. However, the song that propelled her to stardom was the 1984 chart-topping, Grammy award-winning megahit, "I Feel for You," written and first performed by Prince.

For more information on the Chaka Khan Foundation, please visit: www.chakakhanfoundation.org.

