Ten Universal Actions Every Employer Must Take to Help Ensure a Safer Reopening

ITASCA, Ill., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reopening businesses and returning employees to traditional work environments post-quarantine will be the most nuanced and complex actions American employers will undertake in the coming months. To help them prioritize safety during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Safety Council – based on recommendations from the SAFER task force – identified the 10 universal actions every employer must consider before reopening, and released a series of playbooks with in-depth recommendations for doing so safely.

SAFER – a group of experts from companies of all sizes, leading safety organizations, nonprofits, government agencies and public health organizations – is the first national task force focused on worker safety. The 10 universal actions every employer must take are:

Phasing - Create a phased transition to return to work aligned with risk and exposure levels Sanitize - Before employees return, disinfect the workplace and make any physical alterations needed for physical distancing Screenings - Develop a health status screening process for all employees Hygiene - Create a plan to handle sick employees, and encourage safe behaviors for good hygiene and infection control Tracing - Follow proper contact tracing steps if workers get sick to curb the spread of COVID-19 Mental Health - Commit to supporting the mental and emotional health of your workers by sharing support resources and policies Training - Train leaders and supervisors not only on the fundamentals of safety such as risk assessment and hazard recognition, but also on the impacts of COVID-19 on mental health and wellbeing, as employees will feel the effects of the pandemic long after it is over Engagement Plan - Notify employees in advance of the return to work, and consider categorizing workers into different groups based on job roles – bringing groups back one at a time Communication - Develop a communications plan to be open and transparent with workers on your return to work process Assessment - Outline the main factors your organization is using as guidance to provide a simplistic structure to the extremely complex return to work decision

"Protecting our workers means coalescing around sets of safety principles and ensuring those principles guide our decisions," said Lorraine M. Martin, president and CEO of the National Safety Council. "Employers are asking for help, and we've brought together leading safety experts to deliver in this time of need. We hope these universal actions, the detailed playbooks and the recommendations within them will help employers safely navigate reopening operations while prioritizing employees' rights to safe work environments."

On May 7, NSC and the SAFER task force released a framework from which employers should develop reopening action plans. The framework breaks down considerations within six key areas: physical environments, medical issues, mental health, communication needs, external considerations and employment and human resources. From the framework, NSC researchers created playbooks with detailed recommendations for each of the six key areas, as well as guidance for four specific environments: Office spaces, closed industrial settings, open industrial settings and public spaces.

For up-to-date information about the NSC response to COVID-19 and the task force's activities, please visit nsc.org/safer.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council (nsc.org) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to eliminate preventable deaths at work, in homes and communities, and on the road through leadership, research, education and advocacy. Founded in 1913 and chartered by Congress, NSC advances this mission by partnering with businesses, government agencies, elected officials and the public in areas where we can make the most impact.

Connect with NSC:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

SOURCE National Safety Council

Related Links

http://nsc.org/

