Ten-X Promotes Vanessa Casco To VP Of Marketing

In addition to developing the strategy for Ten-X's Marketing, Casco will be responsible for translating overall business priorities into strategic marketing objectives of growth, content/creative excellence, automation, innovation and enhancing the customer journey. Her scope includes communications, content, digital, events, and sales enablement.

"With 15 years of marketing experience and 5 years with Ten-X, Vanessa is a seasoned marketing leader," said Maureen Waters, President of Ten-X. "Her collaborative leadership style and deep expertise in the digital marketing landscape fundamentally position her to execute Ten-X's digital marketing transformation."

Prior to this role, Casco served as Ten-X's Senior Director of digital and growth marketing, where she was responsible for digital marketing and integrated sales enablement. She first joined Ten-X in 2014 as Senior Manager of digital marketing, where she built the digital marketing team, led the launch of a real estate marketing patent, and challenged the commercial real estate industry to embrace MarTech solutions; resulting in a 70% improvement in user acquisition from digital channels. Prior to Ten-X, Casco was at The Irvine Company as Interactive Channel Marketing Manager and led multichannel online marketing campaigns. Before The Irvine Company, she worked at mUrgent Smart Marketing and the OK Advertising Agency. Casco brings to Ten-X her extensive knowledge of commercial real estate marketing as well as various marketing partnerships with Fortune 500 companies inside and outside of the tech sector.

Casco holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing from California State University, Fullerton. She is based in Ten-X's Irvine office.

"I'm excited to lead the continued evolution and growth of Ten-X's marketing," said Casco, who started her new role on October 21, 2019. "Ten-X has accumulated a wealth of data over the past decade and the commercial real estate industry is hungry for a digital transformation. I'm looking forward to leveraging that data to innovate our marketing strategy and execution."

About Ten-X

Ten-X Commercial is the leading end-to-end transaction platform for commercial real estate that powers more than 90 percent of all online CRE sales. Our platform empowers brokers, sellers and buyers with data-driven technology and comprehensive transaction tools to expand market visibility and decrease time to close. Ten-X Commercial is headquartered in Irvine and Silicon Valley, Calif., with offices in key markets nationwide. Investors in the company include Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P., Capital (formerly Google Capital) and Stone Point Capital.

