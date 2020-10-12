DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Quantum Networking: A Ten-year Forecast and Opportunity Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents detailed ten-year forecasts for quantum networking opportunities and deployments over the coming decade.

Today there increasing talk about the Quantum Internet. This network will have the same geographical breadth of coverage as today's Internet but where the Internet carries bits, the Quantum Internet will carry qubits, represented by quantum states. The Quantum Internet will provide a powerful platform for communications among quantum computers and other quantum devices. It will also further enable a quantum version of the Internet-of-Things. Finally, quantum networks can be the most secure networks ever built - completely invulnerable if constructed properly.

Already there are sophisticated roadmaps showing how the Quantum Internet will come to be. At the present time, however, quantum networking in the real world consists of three research programs and commercialization efforts: Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) adds unbreakable coding of key distribution to public-key encryption. Cloud/network access to quantum computers is core to the business strategies of leading quantum computer companies. Quantum sensor networks promise enhanced navigation and positioning; more sensitive medical imaging modalities, etc. This report provides power ten-year forecasts of all three of these sectors.

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of where the emerging opportunities can be found today and how they will emerge in the future:



With regard to the scope of the report, the focus is, of course, on quantum networking opportunities of all kinds. It looks especially, however, on three areas: quantum key distribution (QKD,) quantum computer networking/quantum clouds, and quantum sensor networks. The report also includes in the forecasts breakouts by all the end-user segments of this market including military and intelligence, law enforcement, banking and financial services, and general business applications, as well as niche applications. There are also breakouts by hardware, software and services as appropriate.



In addition, there is also some discussion of the latest research into quantum networking, including the critical work on quantum repeaters. Quantum repeaters allow entanglement between quantum devices over long distances. Most experts predict repeaters will start to prototype in real-world applications in about five years, but this is far from certain.



This report will be essential reading for equipment companies, service providers, telephone companies, data center managers, cybersecurity firms, IT companies and investors of various kinds.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

E.1 Goals, Scope and Methodology of this Report

E.1.1 A Definition of Quantum Networking

E.2 Quantum Networks Today: QKD, Quantum Clouds and Quantum Networked Sensors

E.2.1 Towards the Quantum Internet: Possible Business Opportunities

E.2.2 Quantum Key Distribution

E.2.3 Quantum Computer Networks/Quantum Clouds

E.2.4 Quantum Sensor Networks

E.3 Summary of Quantum Networking Market by Type of Network

E.4 The Need for Quantum Repeaters to Realize Quantum Networking's Potential

E.5 Plan of this Report



Chapter One: Ten-year Forecast of Quantum Key Distribution

1.1 Opportunities and Drivers for Quantum Key Distribution Networks

1.1.1 QKD vs. PQC

1.1.2 Evolution of QKD

1.1.3 Technology Assessment

1.2 Ten-year Forecasts of QKD Markets

1.2.1 QKD Equipment and Services

1.2.2 A Note on Mobile QKD

1.3 Key Takeaways from this Chapter



Chapter Two: Ten-Year Forecast of Quantum Computing Clouds

2.1 Quantum Computing: State of the Art

2.2 Current State of Quantum Clouds and Networks

2.3 Commercialization of Cloud Access to Quantum Computers

2.4 Ten-Year Forecast for Cloud Access to Quantum Computers

2.4.1 Penetration of Clouds in the Quantum Computing Space

2.4.2 Revenue from Network Equipment for Quantum Computer Networks by End-User Industry

2.4.3 Revenue from Network Equipment Software by End-User Industry

2.5 Key Takeaways from this Chapter



Chapter Three: Ten-Year Forecast of Quantum Sensor Networks

3.1 The Emergence of Networked Sensors

3.1.1 The Demand for Quantum Sensors Seems to be Real

3.2 The Future of Networked Sensors

3.3 Forecasts for Networked Quantum Sensors

3.4 Five Companies that will Shape the Future of the Quantum Sensor Business: Some Speculations



Chapter Four: Towards the Quantum Internet

4.1 A Roadmap for the Quantum Internet

4.1.1 The Quantum Internet in Europe

4.1.2 The Quantum Internet in China

4.1.3 The Quantum Internet in the U.S.

4.2 Evolution of Repeater Technology: Ten-year Forecast

4.3 Evolution of the Quantum Network

4.4 About the Analyst

4.5 Acronyms and Abbreviations Used In this Report

