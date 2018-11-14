Tenaris Losses Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation Of Tenaris S.A. - TS

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Tenaris S.A. ("Tenaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: TS) resulting from allegations that Tenaris and/or its executives may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On November 27, 2018, Bloomberg reported that Tenaris' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paolo Rocca was indicted for his role in a graft scheme. According to the article, "[t]he judge charged Rocca after the Argentine billionaire testified that one of his company's executives paid an undisclosed amount of cash to government officials in monthly installments from 2009 to 2012." The article stated that "[t]he officials were allegedly working for then-President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner's administration to speed up a compensation payment from Venezuela[]...for the nationalization of Sidor, a unit that...Rocca's group was [ultimately paid] $1.95 billion for[.]" The judge set a $103 million bond and banned Rocca from leaving the country.

On this news, Tenaris' stock fell $2.64 per share or nearly 10% to close at $24.36 per share on November 27, 2018, damaging investors.

