Tenaska Marketing Ventures Celebrates Anniversary Milestones, No. 1 Industry Rankings

OMAHA, Neb., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading natural gas marketer Tenaska Marketing Ventures (TMV) and its Canadian business Tenaska Marketing Canada (TMC) are celebrating 30 and 25 years, respectively, of meeting evolving market needs and delivering value to customers.

"After 30 years in a cyclical business, TMV has demonstrated stable and consistent growth and we have a platform today that is stronger than ever," said Fred Hunzeker, CEO, Tenaska Marketing Group. "TMV's longevity is a testament to our customers, employees and owners who have all enabled this to happen."

"These anniversary milestones are a tribute to what we have built here, providing an opportunity to look both backward and forward," said TMV President Mark Whitt. "We celebrate and learn from our experiences, and we leverage past accomplishments to expand our team's deep expertise. But one thing that does not change is our customer-focused service and steady approach to business, as well as our ongoing commitment to being a strong, stable advisor to our customers."

Founded in April 1991, TMV was a natural business progression for Tenaska, Inc., an industry leading energy company, and started by people who were highly experienced in natural gas markets, completing its first transaction nearly 30 years ago and, only a few years later breaking into the ranks of the top 25 marketers in North America.

TMC was the first regional office opened by TMV with one employee. TMV shared the same office with Tenaska, Inc., which had established a presence in Calgary, Alberta, in 1996. A second office was opened in Vancouver, British Columbia, in 2012 to capture new opportunities in the province.

"It was a small midwestern company that I joined from Calgary, Alberta and to contribute to the growth is truly something I am proud to be a part of," said Kristen Gould, executive vice president of TMC.

TMV and TMC have grown an extensive network of contracted pipeline and storage assets and a team of more than 180 industry experts across seven office locations that, today, support its ability to manage market disruptions, respond effectively and maintain reliable service.

Ranked among the top 5 natural gas marketers in North America since 2013 (Platts Gas Daily), TMV's presence in the industry is rooted in its customer-focused approach. The company has built its history of solid performance and service to customers by remaining both flexible and focused.

TMV's Chief Marketing Officer, Lori Bruck, attributes the success of the company to the loyalty of its customers, as well as its strong employee base.

"TMV's and TMC's anniversary milestones are very special and quite unique in our market segment," Bruck said. "One thing we have remained committed to over the past 30 years is customer service, and I am proud of being part of and seeing an evolution of employees come together to form a team that is best-in-class in the natural gas industry."

TMV's anniversary year was marked with industry accolades, including being named the 2020 winner in the Major Marketer Category of Mastio & Company's 24th Natural Gas Marketer Customer Value & Loyalty Study. Mastio & Company measures customer perceptions by conducting comprehensive studies in the natural gas, electric power, transportation and many other industries. TMV has ranked in the top 5 of the Mastio & Company survey since 2007.

Additionally, TMV ranked No. 1 in gas pipeline capacity release trading for the 12th year in a row. The ranking came from Capacity Center, which monitors and collects capacity and operational information on all interstate pipelines.

About Tenaska Marketing Ventures

Tenaska Marketing Ventures / Tenaska Marketing Canada (TMV) is an affiliate of Omaha, Nebraska-based energy company Tenaska. TMV offers tailored solutions to meet wholesale customers' needs for natural gas buying and selling, price hedging, asset management and supply and demand volume swing management. TMV is among the top five largest natural gas marketers in North America and is the top-ranked natural gas pipeline capacity trader. TMV manages 10% of the natural gas consumed in the United States and Canada.

More information about TMV's anniversary milestones is available at TMVdeliversforyou.com and TMVdelivers.com.

About Tenaska

Tenaska is one of the leading independent energy companies in the United States, with a well-earned reputation for high ethical standards and expertise in natural gas and electric power marketing, energy management, development and acquisition of energy assets, operation of generating facilities and much more. Forbes magazine consistently ranks Tenaska among the 50 largest private U.S. companies. Gross operating revenues were $7.7 billion in 2020.

Tenaska is a 2021 U.S. Best Managed Company, an honor bestowed on private companies that demonstrate excellence in strategic planning and execution, corporate culture and financial results.

Tenaska Power Services Co. is the leading U.S. provider of energy management services to generation and demand-side customers.

More information is available at www.tenaska.com. Connect with Tenaska on LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE Tenaska

Related Links

www.tenaska.com

