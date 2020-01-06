Tenavolts Selected as Honoree for CES 2020 Innovation Awards Program

"We are thrilled that Tenavolts has been recognized in the global consumer technology arena. This award is a testament to the innovative capabilities and dedication of our team, and we are more motivated than ever to provide more powerful, sustainable and efficient batteries to the world," said Xiaochen Lin.

The CES Innovation Awards is an annual competition that celebrates outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products. Entries are judged by a panel of highly respected industry experts from leading companies, including Amazon, Intel, and Google. Products in the Tech for a Better World category were evaluated based on engineering, aesthetic and design qualities, innovation, and positive contribution to global impact or social responsibility.

Traditional batteries are either available as non-rechargeable batteries, which are expensive and rarely eco-friendly, or rechargeable solutions such as nickel-metal hydride batteries (Ni-MH). Despite being reusable, Ni-MH cells suffer issues with long recharge times, insufficient voltage, self-discharge and short recharge cycles. Tenavolts harnesses advanced lithium technology to address these issues, bringing unparalleled performance and sustainability to the rechargeable battery market.

With a stable and constant 1.5V voltage and 1,100mWh capacity, Tenavolts AAA batteries are ideal for most household appliances including remotes, electronic toys and game controllers.

Recharging in two hours and with a long lifespan of up to 1,000 recharge cycles, Tenavolts charge 60% faster than Ni-MH cells, reducing the battery's carbon footprint while saving customers time and money. The battery's integrated safety chip also protects it from self-discharge, overcharge and damage from extreme temperatures, ensuring consistent performance over a more significant period. In addition, the Tenavolts batteries are convenient to carry around, with a lightweight, portable charging case that supports micro-USB charging.

Born from a vision to explore new possibilities for rechargeable batteries, Tenavolts aims to engineer the best product for stability, safety and performance. With over six national invention patents and a team of leading engineers and designers, Tenavolts is poised to transform the battery industry and power a sustainable future.

For more information, please visit https://www.tenavolts.net/. Tenavolts will showcase its revolutionary lithium rechargeable battery at Booth #44572 in Halls A-D at the Sands Expo Convention Center in Las Vegas.

Tenavolts is a new generation, eco-friendly lithium rechargeable battery. Using advanced lithium technology, Tenavolts batteries provide constant 1.5V output, charge in under two hours, and have a long lifespan of over 1,000 recharge cycles.

