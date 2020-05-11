Tenaya Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data at 2020 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc., a company with a mission to discover, develop, and deliver potentially curative therapies that target the underlying causes of heart disease, today announced that it will present preclinical data from four studies as posters at the 23rd Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT), being held May 12-15, 2020, in a virtual format.

Three posters illustrate advances made with Tenaya's Cellular Regeneration platform using direct reprogramming of resident cardiac fibroblasts to create new cardiomyocytes. The fourth poster illustrates advances made with the Company's Gene Therapy platform to identify novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) variants with superior attributes to parental serotypes, that can be used develop best-in-class therapies for several undisclosed genetic cardiomyopathies under development.

Faraz Ali, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "These data highlight important advances in our science, our capabilities, and our intellectual property since Tenaya was founded in 2016. They confirm the potential for our three product platforms to address both rare and prevalent forms of heart disease, the leading cause of death in the world. The compelling efficacy demonstrated with our cardiac reprogramming project in a relevant large animal model is an important step forward for the field of cardiac regeneration, and supports advancement of this innovative approach toward the clinic as a first-in-class therapy for patients with heart failure following a myocardial infarction."

Details of Tenaya's poster presentations at ASGCT are as follows:

Abstract 273

Lombardi et al., Cardiac Direct Reprogramming Gene Therapy for Ischemic Injury

Poster Session Date/Time: Tuesday, May 12, from 5:30 to 6:30pm ET

Session Title: Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Diseases

Abstract 279

Yang et al., Efficacy of Cardiac Reprogramming via Gene Therapy in Rat with Chronic Heart Failure

Poster Session Date/Time: Tuesday, May 12, 5:30 to 6:30pm ET

Session Title: Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Diseases

Abstract 280

Reid et al., Engineering Novel rAAV Vectors with Enhanced Cardiac Tropism

Poster Session Date/Time: Tuesday, May 12, 5:30 to 6:30pm ET

Session Title: Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Diseases

Abstract 599

Srinath et al., Developing an Optimized Cardiac Reprogramming Cocktail for Gene Therapy in Humans

Poster Session Date/Time: Wednesday, May 13, 5:30 to 6:30pm ET

Session Title: AAV Vectors - Preclinical and Proof-of-Concept Studies

All abstracts for the ASGCT Annual Meeting will be available on ASGCT's website at https://www.asgct.org/. These poster presentations will later be available on the Company's website at http://www.tenayatherapeutics.com.

About Tenaya's Three Product Platforms for Heart Disease

Tenaya is advancing first-in-class product candidates from three separate platforms – Cellular Regeneration, Gene Therapy, and Precision Medicine. The Cellular Regeneration platform uses novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors to deliver proprietary transcription factors that can drive in vivo reprogramming of resident cardiac fibroblasts into cardiomyocytes, with an initial focus on acute and chronic injury following a myocardial infarction. The Gene Therapy platform uses AAV vectors for the targeted delivery and expression of therapeutic payloads to specific cells in the heart, with an initial focus on the treatment of genetically defined cardiomyopathies. The Precision Medicine platform uses isogenic iPSC-derived cardiomyocytes as human disease models to identify and validate new heart failure targets and to screen for therapeutic compounds, with an initial focus on small molecules for the treatment of several genetically defined dilated cardiomyopathies.

About Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc.

Tenaya Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission to discover, develop, and deliver potentially curative treatments that target the underlying causes of heart disease. Tenaya is advancing multiple candidates from three product platforms – Cellular Regeneration, Gene Therapy, and Precision Medicine. Headquartered in South San Francisco, California, Tenaya was founded by world-leading scientists from the Gladstone Institute's Cardiovascular Division and from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.tenayatherapeutics.com.

