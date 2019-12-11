TenCate Protective Fabrics Fire Service Offering Now Certified to Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX®

UNION CITY, Ga., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TenCate Protective Fabrics remains committed to protecting and empowering its end-users in every aspect of life. That's why we're proud to announce that the TenCate Protective Fabrics family of products for the Fire Service market is now OEKO-TEX® certified.

Certification by OEKO-TEX® to the STANDARD 100 has been completed for TenCate Protective Fabrics' outer shells and thermal liners.

In addition, TenCate Protective Fabrics' revolutionary Tecasafe® Plus, available in both woven and knit fabrics, are OEKO-TEX® certified. Tecasafe® Plus is one of TenCate's best-performing fabrics for FR Stationwear and serves thousands of wearers in the Fire Service.

As of November 2019, TenCate Protective Fabrics has been using products and manufacturing processes that ensure these fabrics meet the OEKO-TEX® Standard 100.

Since 1992, OEKO-TEX® has made it their mission to test textiles for harmful substances in order to offer consumers reliable assistance in the purchase of textile materials of all types. OEKO-TEX® evaluates and tests products from both private and public companies against a wide collection of the world's most rigorous safety standards. Textiles that meet those standards are given a special status for customer confidence and high product safety.

For more information about OEKO-TEX®, please visit https://www.oeko-tex.com/en/.

As the conversation around sustainability and the general health and well-being of individual wearers continues across the world, TenCate Protective Fabrics offers the trusted confidence of all-around protection, quality, and material performance that end-users everywhere have known for decades. As this tradition continues, we remain committed to our new brand promise and the true nature of the life-saving products we design: Made For Life.

