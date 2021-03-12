Tencent Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Tencent Holdings Limited ("Tencent" or the "Company") (OTC: TCEHY).

On March 12, 2021, several news outlets reported China's Antitrust Regulator had imposed fines on Tencent and some of the Country's other big tech companies for violating anti-monopoly laws. The focus on Tencent was related to its investment in online tutoring start-up, Yuanfudao, in 2018.

Following this news, Tencent's stock price fell 7.52% on March 12, 2021.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a Tencent shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( [email protected] ) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

