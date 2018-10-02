Tencent and National Museum of Brazil collaborate on a digital museum

The signing ceremony for the "Rebirth of Luzia - The Digital National Museum of Brazil" was held at the Brazilian embassy in Beijing on November 16, 2018 (local time). Marcelo Azevedo, Head of the Creative Industries Section of the Embassy, Alexander W. A. Kellner, Director of National Museum of Brazil, and Ye Jun, Vice President of Tencent's mobile browsing products, were present at in the ceremony.

With existing digital content of the museum, Tencent will build an online museum using Tencent Lens, an image recognition feature of its QQ Browser. Visitors will be able to read information of the artifacts by scanning images with Tencent Lens or Mr. Bowu, a mini program of Tencent. Audio guides and images of the National Museum of Brazil can also be accessed through the mini program.

Tencent and the National Museum of Brazil will also invite Chinese tourists to share images, videos or other records they have made during their previous visits to the museum, in order to help restoring the cultural relics. QQ Browser will showcase the valuable content with the public in future.

Mr. Ye said, "The National Museum of Brazil is the most important protector of cultural heritage and relics in Latin America. We are devastated by the losses in the fire. Tencent is committed to using advanced technologies to help Brazil rebuild a digital national museum."

Mr. Kellner noted, "We are trying everything to minimize the losses of the fire and Tencent's support in helping us locate more digital records is very meaningful to us."

Tencent and the National Museum of Brazil are planning to launch the campaign in 2019.

SOURCE Tencent