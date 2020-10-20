Tencent Announces AIMIS Medical Image Cloud and AIMIS Open Lab Help Medical Data Management and Accelerate Incubation of Medical AI Application

It is often inconvenient and cumbersome for patients to manage their medical images and share them with medical professionals. Therefore, patients often cannot provide complete medical information during a medical review, which makes it difficult to support further diagnosis and often requires a patient to repeat the examination.

Patients can now safely manage their images via Tencent AIMIS Image Cloud and can permission medical professionals' access to the original images and reports anytime, anywhere. Patients can carry out one-stop management of personal data and authorize the sharing and mutual recognition of image reports among hospitals, so that the complete medical image files can be checked to avoid unnecessary duplicate examinations and reduce the waste of medical resources.

In addition, the Tencent AIMIS Image Cloud also connects medical institutions at all levels in the Medical Treatment Combination through Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) on the cloud, so patients can take examinations in primary medical institutions and obtain expert diagnosis remotely. Doctors can conduct online consultations through Tencent real-time audio and video facilities when they encounter difficult cases and they can conduct synchronous collaborative operations on images to communicate efficiently.

Tencent AIMIS Open Lab accelerates Incubation of medical AI application

In the field of medical AI, scientific research institutes, medical institutions, and technology startups are generally faced with pain points, such as a lack of data sources, time-consuming labeling, a lack of applicable algorithms, and difficulties meeting the required computing power. Tencent AIMIS Open Lab is a one-stop intelligent service platform grounded in secure storage and the compelling computing power of the Tencent cloud. Tencent AIMIS Open Lab provides clinicians and technology enterprises with whole-process services such as data desensitization, access, annotation, the ability to model training, testing and applying, they can develop medical AI applications more efficiently, so as to promote the industry and its ecosystem.

Tencent also announced an AI innovation competition aimed at medical institutions, universities, and technology startups. The competition invites clinicians to ask questions based on actual clinical application needs, and then invites teams to use digital technologies such as AI, big data, and cloud computing to solve these clinical medical problems.

"The medical industry is rife for technological innovation that can improve outcomes for patients and their doctors," said Wang Shaojun, vice president of Tencent Healthcare. "We are building comprehensive medical AI portfolio, including Tencent AIMIS, the Guide and Assistant Diagnosis System, and the Tumor Assistant Diagnosis System, which have been proved the feasibility of combining AI with medical treatment. We will deepen the open cooperation with industry partners to better address medical AI's application problems, and develop solutions covering the entire healthcare process."

Healthcare is facing a major upgrade, and digital technology is the "engine" to promote this upgrade. Grounded in two major capabilities, connecting "people with information" and "people with services", Tencent is taking advantage of an array of technologies, such as AI, big data, blockchain, the Internet of things, cloud computing, and an all-around safeguard by Tencent Security, to build up the "smart healthcare console".

As of now, Tencent has 23 products on its cloud platform that have been adapted through the comprehensive technical architecture of the China National Healthcare Security Administration, aiding in the development of China's medical insurance informatization. Simultaneously, Tencent is opening its technical capabilities to international medical professionals, to jointly develop the digital transformation of the world's medical and health industries.

About Tencent

Tencent uses technology to enrich the lives of Internet users.

Our communication and social platforms, Weixin and QQ, connect users with each other and with digital content and services, both online and offline, making their lives more convenient. Our targeted advertising platform helps advertisers reach out to hundreds of millions of consumers in China. Our FinTech and business services support our partners' business growth and assist their digital upgrade.

Tencent invests heavily in talent and technological innovation, actively promoting the development of the Internet industry. Tencent was founded in Shenzhen, China, in 1998. Shares of Tencent (00700.HK) are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

SOURCE Tencent