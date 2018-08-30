Tencent Comics "Blood Idol" Celebrates its Debut in Times Square

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 30th, Tencent Comics featured its new Chinese comic book "Blood Idol" on 13 huge screens at the Times Square in New York. The unprecedented move also celebrates the debut of ONER, a four-member boy band managed by Qin's Entertainment, which was announced on the same day in Beijing, along with the release of its new album "Allergy." "Blood Idol" is based on the story of the newly established ONER, which consists of four members, including Pinkray, Kwin, Katto, and Didi.

Tencent Comics is the largest online comics platform in China. Established in 2012, it now has an official website and a dedicated app, and has joined hands with Mobile QQ to develop the QQ Comics. By December 2017, the number of monthly active users on Tencent Comics platform had reached 120 million. So far, it has signed contracts to create 888 works and 27 animations. Single-day views peaked at over 1 billion. With over 50,000 cartoonists having submitted their works, Tencent Comics features more than 50,000 comic series on its website, receiving more than 10 billion views so far.

Focusing on the "pan-entertainment" strategy, Tencent Comics is dedicated to promoting the development of the animation industry in China and animation as a lifestyle choice of the young people. The comic book "Blood Idol" is a major step towards the materialization of this vision. In an innovative marketing approach, the debuts of the comic book and of the band were arranged on the same day, and the publicity campaign in the US goes hand in hand with the one back in China.

"Blood Idol" tells the story of four vampire boys and their fierce combat with their enemies. Its online publicity campaign, known as the "thumbs-up endorsement" was launched on July 27th in China. By August 15th, it had received more than 10 million upvotes with an excellent rating of 9.8 out of 10 in the Tencent Comic app. Tencent Comics spared no effort in its publicity campaign sending the posters of the comic book, the boy band, as well as their new album to be featured at the Times Square, which has yield impressive results -- fans have been taking pictures on site since early in the morning. This again shows Tencent Comics' popularity among young people in China.

The animation market in China has long been dominated by Japanese and South Korean cartoons. Featuring a Chinese comic book at the Times Square is an inspiring step of the global communication strategy of Tencent Comics, which also sheds light on its bright future, as well as that of the Chinese comics and animations industry.

SOURCE Tencent Comics