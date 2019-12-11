Tencent Music Entertainment Awards debut with bang

With the theme of "IT'S T1ME FOR MUSIC", the gala also awarded artists, including the Best Selling Digital Album of the Year for singer-songwriter Zhang Yixing's album, entitled NAMANANA, the Most Popular Boy Group of the Year for TFBOYS and the Best Original Singer-Songwriter of the Year for Hong Kong-based American singer-songwriter and producer Khalil Fong.

The music gala marks the music giant's effort to boost its original content and celebrate the industrial changes of the country.

TFBOYS received the Most Popular Boy Group of the Year at the first TMEA. Singer Zhang Liangying and singer-songwriter Xue Zhiqian performed at the awards.

