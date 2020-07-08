Tencent Music Entertainment Exclusively Presents "Global Goal: Unite for Our Future" Special in China

SHENZHEN, China, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) (NYSE:TME) announced it will be the exclusive strategic partner in China of Global Goal: Unite for Our Future—The Concert, a globally televised and digitally streamed special that will highlight the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has on marginalized communities and support equal access to COVID-19 care. The program will stream on QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing at 12 p.m., July 8 via TME live.

The Concert will feature performances from Chloe x Halle, Christine and the Queens, Coldplay, J Balvin, Jennifer Hudson, Justin Bieber & Quavo, J'Nai Bridges with Gustavo Dudamel, Los Angeles Philharmonic & YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles), Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Usher and Yemi Alade.

The Global Goal: Unite for our Future campaign was launched last month under the patronage of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The campaign focuses on addressing the pandemic's impact on the most vulnerable, and seeks to build back communities and economies with freedom and justice for all. Calling on individuals to take action, and asking governments, corporate leaders and philanthropists to make their commitments toward the fair distribution of COVID-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines, Global Goal: Unite for our Future aims to strengthen healthcare systems so no one is left behind in this pandemic.

