Tencent Music Entertainment Group Announces Second Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Music Entertainment Group ("Tencent Music," "TME," or the "Company") (NYSE: TME), the leading online music entertainment platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020.

Financial and Operational Highlights

In the three months ended June 30, 2020:

Online music paying users grew 51.9% year-over-year to 47.1 million, with ARPPU increasing by 8.1% year-over-year.

grew 51.9% year-over-year to 47.1 million, with ARPPU increasing by 8.1% year-over-year. Total revenues were RMB6.93 billion ( US$981 million ), an increase of 17.5% year-over-year, with online music subscription revenues growing by 64.7% year-over-year to RMB1.31 billion ( US$186 million ).

were ( ), an increase of 17.5% year-over-year, with online music subscription revenues growing by 64.7% year-over-year to ( ). Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company was RMB939 million ( US$133 million ).

was ( ). Non-IFRS net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company[1] was RMB1.15 billion ( US$163 million ).

"As the industry leader of China's online music market, we continue to pioneer and make contributions to support the development of the industry. Our efforts include continuous advocation of the pay-for-streaming model, deeper cultivation of indie musicians, promotion of digital albums and our innovative online concert TME Live. To top artists, our platform is not only the preferred destination for digital album releases but also a unique performance venue to interact with fans real time. Our online music revenues in the second quarter of 2020 increased by 42.2% year-over-year, accelerating from 27.4% in the first quarter, which was mainly attributable to nearly 65% year-over-year growth in music subscription revenues as well as strong performance from our digital album sales. With our content leadership, a well-executed paywall strategy, and enhanced recommendation capabilities, we have significantly improved our online music paying ratio to 7.2%, up from 4.8% in the same quarter of last year," said Mr. Cussion Pang, Chief Executive Officer of Tencent Music. "In addition, our social entertainment services performed steadily in the second quarter, registering sequential growth as the COVID-19 situation continued to improve in China. We also carried on with upgrading our products and introducing new features to provide interactive, engaging, and visually stimulating experience, which will strengthen our long-term competitiveness. Supported by our strong financial position and cash flow generation, we will continue to invest in and ramp up our long-form audio services, and expect to achieve significant synergies across all aspects of our businesses and further boost our long-term sustainable growth."

[1] Non-IFRS net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company excludes amortization of intangible assets and other assets arising from acquisitions, share-based compensation expenses, net losses/gains from investments, fair value change on puttable shares and income tax effects.

Second Quarter 2020 and Recent Operational Highlights

TME's online music and social entertainment services key operating metrics*



2Q20 2Q19 YoY % Mobile MAU - online music (million) 651 652 (0.2%) Mobile MAU - social entertainment (million) 236 242 (2.5%) Paying users - online music (million) 47.1 31.0 51.9% Paying users - social entertainment (million) 12.5 11.2 11.6% Monthly ARPPU - online music (RMB) 9.3 8.6 8.1% Monthly ARPPU - social entertainment (RMB) 125.6 129.0 (2.6%)

We continued to strengthen our content leadership by forming new strategic partnerships with a broad range of music labels, as well as adding various categories of content including trendy and original music from indie musicians. Our continuous investments in content have further elevated our competitive advantages:



- We recently signed a multi-year contract renewal with Universal Music Group ("UMG"), incentivizing both parties to continue to unlock the intrinsic value of music through a mutually beneficial partnership. As part of the new contract, we will also form a music label with UMG to further drive the tremendous growth potential of digital music commercialization in China .

- We added more premium content from trend-setting variety shows. In the first half of 2020, we covered over 80% of music content for variety shows aired in China , penetrating further into the younger user demographic.

- In July we celebrated the three-year anniversary of our Tencent Musician Platform with the following key achievements:



- committed significant resources in nurturing indie musicians;

- experienced exponential growth in scale over the past few years. By the end of the second quarter, both the number of indie musicians and original songs uploaded to our platform achieved triple digit year-over-year growth rates;

- emerged as a leading platform for indie musicians, attracting the biggest number of new indie musicians for the past consecutive months; and

- leveraged our strong promotional capabilities and in-depth user insights to help the original content of indie musicians reach a broader audience.

In the second quarter, TME Live successfully organized nine influential live performances for well-known artists, including Mayday and Hanazawa Kana,which have earned TME Live a strong brand name. As the pioneer to integrate offline concert with an online experience, we also proactively designed various services such as VIP package and virtual gifting for users to engage with artists.

In the second quarter, we spearheaded product upgrades for both our online music and social entertainment services by introducing new interactive features to bolster social and community attributes and enriching video content. We also launched Putong Community in QQ Music, an online community connecting idols and fans, as well as user groups with similar interests. Putong community attracted many celebrities to join and we are pleased to see its DAU penetration rate increasing steadily since launch.

In the second quarter, we further enriched our long-form audio content offering, with the number of licensed titles increased by nearly 300% year-over-year. In particular, the catalogues for literature, audio drama, and talk show, grew even more rapidly. This helped increase MAU penetration of long-form audio to 9.4%, up significantly from 4.6% for the same quarter of last year. We also launched long-form audio subscription packages to start exploring its monetization opportunity.

[*] For the definitions of the above operating metrics, please refer to the introduction section in the Company's 2019 20-F filed on March 25, 2020. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company's mobile MAU and paying users for social entertainment services included approximately 9 million mobile MAU and 0.2 million paying users from its mobile app Kugou Changchang, an online karaoke application under the Kugou brand, compared with approximately 3 million mobile MAU and 0.06 million paying users for the same period in 2019.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2020 increased by RMB1.03 billion, or 17.5%, to RMB6.93 billion (US$981 million) from RMB5.90 billion in the same period of 2019.

Revenues from online music services for the second quarter of 2020 increased by 42.2% to RMB2.22 billion ( US$314 million ) from RMB1.56 billion in the same period of 2019. The increase was driven by strong growth in music subscription revenues, supplemented by growth in sales of digital albums and advertising service revenues, despite a decrease in sublicensing revenues. Revenues from music subscriptions were RMB1.31 billion ( US$186 million ), representing a 64.7% growth compared to RMB798 million in the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to the increase in the number of paying users by 51.9% and continuous improvement in monthly ARPPU by 8.1%.

( ) from in the same period of 2019. The increase was driven by strong growth in music subscription revenues, supplemented by growth in sales of digital albums and advertising service revenues, despite a decrease in sublicensing revenues. Revenues from music subscriptions were ( ), representing a 64.7% growth compared to in the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to the increase in the number of paying users by 51.9% and continuous improvement in monthly ARPPU by 8.1%. Revenues from social entertainment services and others for the second quarter of 2020 increased by 8.6% to RMB4.71 billion ( US$667 million ) from RMB4.34 billion in the same period of 2019. On a year-over-year basis, paying user base of social entertainment services expanded by 11.6% although ARPPU decreased by 2.6% in the second quarter of 2020.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues for the second quarter of 2020 increased by 20.3% to RMB4.76 billion (US$674 million) from RMB3.96 billion in the same period of 2019, primarily due to increased investments in new product and content offerings, increased revenue sharing fees to strengthen our platform's competitiveness, and increase in content costs related to digital album sales and variety shows.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2020 increased by 11.8% to RMB2.17 billion (US$307 million) from RMB1.94 billion in the same period of 2019. Gross margin was 31.3% for the second quarter of 2020 compared with 32.9% in the same period of 2019. This was primarily due to increased investments in new product and content offerings such as long-form audio and increased revenue sharing fees to strengthen our platform's competitiveness.

Operating Expenses for the Period

Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2020 increased by RMB253 million to RMB1.30 billion (US$184 million) from RMB1.05 billion in the same period of 2019. Operating expenses as a percentage of total revenues slightly increased to 18.8% in the second quarter of 2020 from 17.8% in the same period of 2019.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB579 million ( US$82 million ) and 8.4% as a percentage of total revenues in the second quarter of 2020, as compared to 7.1% in the same period of 2019. Such increase was primarily due to increased spending in promoting our new offerings such as long-form audio, Kugou Changchang and TME Live that are still ramping up in terms of revenue generation and we are investing for their future growth. Additionally, we also increased spending to promote existing products to strengthen our products' competitiveness.

( ) and 8.4% as a percentage of total revenues in the second quarter of 2020, as compared to 7.1% in the same period of 2019. Such increase was primarily due to increased spending in promoting our new offerings such as long-form audio, Kugou Changchang and TME Live that are still ramping up in terms of revenue generation and we are investing for their future growth. Additionally, we also increased spending to promote existing products to strengthen our products' competitiveness. General and administrative expenses were RMB724 million ( US$102 million ) and 10.4% as a percentage of total revenues in the second quarter of 2020, as compared to 10.7% in the same period of 2019. The increase in amount was mainly due to the Company's increased investment in research and development to expand its competitive advantages in product and technology innovations.

Operating Profit for the Period

Operating profit was RMB1.11 billion (US$157 million) in the second quarter of 2020, compared to operating profit of RMB1.09 billion in the same period of 2019.

Net Profit and Non-IFRS Net Profit for the Period

Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the second quarter of 2020 was RMB939 million (US$133 million), compared to net profit of RMB927 million in the same period of 2019. Non-IFRS net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company was RMB1.15 billion (US$163 million) for the second quarter of 2020, compared to RMB1.13 billion in the same period of 2019. Please refer to the section titled "Non-IFRS Financial Measure" for details.

Earnings per ADS

Basic and diluted earnings per American Depositary Shares ("ADS") were RMB0.57 (US$0.08) and RMB0.56 (US$0.08), respectively, for the second quarter of 2020. Excluding amortization of intangible assets and other assets arising from acquisitions, share-based compensation expenses, net losses/gains from investments, fair value change on puttable shares and income tax effects, non-IFRS basic and diluted earnings per ADS were RMB0.70 (US$0.10) and RMB0.69 (US$0.10), respectively, for the second quarter of 2020. During the second quarter of 2020, the Company had weighted averages of 1.65 billion basic and 1.68 billion diluted ADSs outstanding, respectively. Each ADS represents two of the Company's Class A ordinary shares.

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities for the second quarter of 2020 was RMB1.44 billion (US$204 million), compared to RMB1.89 billion of cash provided by operating activities during the same period of 2019. Net cash used in investing activities for the second quarter of 2020 was RMB2.07 billion (US$293million), primarily related to investments in term deposits and equity investments in certain entities, compared to net cash provided by investing activities for RMB2.56 billion during the same period of 2019. The fluctuation of cash flow from investing activities is impacted by the purchase and maturity of deposits the company invested. Net cash used in financing activities for the second quarter of 2020 was RMB25 million (US$4 million), primarily related cash paid for lease liabilities, compared to RMB11 million of cash used in financing activities during the same period of 2019.

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits

As of June 30, 2020, the combined balance of the Company's cash, cash equivalents and term deposits amounted to RMB22.32 billion (US$3.16 billion), compared to RMB21.90 billion as of March 31, 2020. The increase in cash, cash equivalents and term deposits was primarily due to the cash flow generated from operations of RMB1.44 billion (US$204 million), and partially offset by the cash used in investing activities. The Company's cash and cash equivalents balance was also affected by the change in the exchange rate of RMB to USD at different balance sheet dates. The exchange rate was 7.0651 to 1 on June 30, 2020.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.tencentmusic.com/.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB7.0651 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2020, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred could be converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all. For analytical presentation, all percentages are calculated using the numbers presented in the financial statements contained in this earnings release.

Non-IFRS Financial Measure

The Company uses non-IFRS net profit for the period, which is a non-IFRS financial measure, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Tencent Music believes that non-IFRS net profit helps identify underlying trends in the Company's business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that the Company includes in its profit for the period. Tencent Music believes that non-IFRS net profit for the period provides useful information about its results of operations, enhances the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by its management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Non-IFRS net profit for the period should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to operating profit, net profit for the period or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review non-IFRS net profit for the period and the reconciliation to its most directly comparable IFRS measure. Non-IFRS net profit for the period presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data. Tencent Music encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Non-IFRS net profit for the period represents profit for the year excluding amortization of intangible and other assets arising from acquisitions, share-based compensation expenses, net losses/gains from investments, fair value change on puttable shares and income tax effects.

Please see the "Unaudited Non-IFRS Financial Measure" included in this press release for a full reconciliation of Non-IFRS net profit for the period to its net profit for the period.

About Tencent Music Entertainment

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is the leading online music entertainment platform in China, operating the country's highly popular and innovative music apps: QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing. Tencent Music's mission is to use technology to elevate the role of music in people's lives by enabling them to create, enjoy, share and interact with music. Tencent Music's platform comprises online music, online karaoke and music-centric live streaming services, enabling music fans to discover, listen, sing, watch, perform and socialize around music. For more information, please visit ir.tencentmusic.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT







Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30





2019

2020

2019

2020





RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$





Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited





(in millions, except per share data)

(in millions, except per share data) Revenues

























Online music services



1,562

2,221

314

3,167

4,265

604 Social entertainment services and others



4,336

4,711

667

8,467

8,978

1,271





5,898

6,932

981

11,634

13,243

1,874 Cost of revenues



(3,957)

(4,762)

(674)

(7,660)

(9,096)

(1,287) Gross profit



1,941

2,170

307

3,974

4,147

587



























Selling and marketing expenses



(416)

(579)

(82)

(853)

(1,060)

(150) General and administrative expenses



(634)

(724)

(102)

(1,236)

(1,405)

(199) Total operating expenses



(1,050)

(1,303)

(184)

(2,089)

(2,465)

(349) Interest income



144

153

22

288

327

46 Other gains, net



50

87

12

59

145

21 Operating profit



1,085

1,107

157

2,232

2,154

305



























Share of net loss of investments accounted for

using equity method



(3)

(8)

(1)

(8)

(19)

(3) Finance cost



(22)

(17)

(2)

(39)

(37)

(5) Profit before income tax



1,060

1,082

153

2,185

2,098

297



























Income tax expense



(132)

(139)

(20)

(271)

(269)

(38) Profit for the period



928

943

133

1,914

1,829

259



























Attributable to:

























Equity holders of the Company



927

939

133

1,914

1,826

258 Non-controlling interests



1

4

1

0

3

0



























Earnings per share for Class A and Class B

ordinary shares

























Basic



0.29

0.28

0.04

0.59

0.55

0.08 Diluted



0.28

0.28

0.04

0.57

0.55

0.08



























Earnings per ADS (2 Class A shares equal to 1

ADS)

























Basic



0.57

0.57

0.08

1.18

1.10

0.16 Diluted



0.55

0.56

0.08

1.15

1.09

0.15



























Shares used in earnings per Class A and Class

B ordinary share computation:

























Basic



3,250,074,601

3,309,451,768

3,309,451,768

3,250,730,997

3,308,207,122

3,308,207,122 Diluted



3,349,737,375

3,350,151,736

3,350,151,736

3,336,152,109

3,350,000,985

3,350,000,985



























ADS used in earnings per ADS computation

























Basic



1,625,037,301

1,654,725,884

1,654,725,884

1,625,365,498

1,654,103,561

1,654,103,561 Diluted



1,674,868,687

1,675,075,868

1,675,075,868

1,668,076,055

1,675,000,493

1,675,000,493

TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP UNAUDITED NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE





Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30





2019

2020

2019

2020





RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$





(in millions, except per share data)

(in millions, except per share data) Profit for the period



928

943

133

1,914

1,829

259 Adjustments:

























Amortization of intangible and other assets arising from

acquisitions*



90

99

14

180

187

26 Share-based compensation



119

139

20

253

276

39 Gains from investments**



-

(19)

(3)

(1)

(19)

(3) Fair value change on puttable shares ***



9

10

1

18

19

3 Income tax effects****



(17)

(17)

(2)

(35)

(34)

(5) Non-IFRS Net Profit



1,129

1,155

163

2,329

2,258

320



























Attributable to:

























Equity holders of the Company



1,128

1,151

163

2,329

2,255

319 Non-controlling interests



1

4

1

0

3

0



























Earnings per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares

























Basic



0.35

0.35

0.05

0.72

0.68

0.10 Diluted



0.34

0.34

0.05

0.70

0.67

0.10



























Earnings per ADS (2 Class A shares equal to 1 ADS)

























Basic



0.69

0.70

0.10

1.43

1.36

0.19 Diluted



0.67

0.69

0.10

1.40

1.35

0.19



























Shares used in earnings per Class A and Class B ordinary

share computation:

























Basic



3,250,074,601

3,309,451,768

3,309,451,768

3,250,730,997

3,308,207,122

3,308,207,122 Diluted



3,349,737,375

3,350,151,736

3,350,151,736

3,336,152,109

3,350,000,985

3,350,000,985



























ADS used in earnings per ADS computation

























Basic



1,625,037,301

1,654,725,884

1,654,725,884

1,625,365,498

1,654,103,561

1,654,103,561 Diluted



1,674,868,687

1,675,075,868

1,675,075,868

1,668,076,055

1,675,000,493

1,675,000,493

* Represents the amortization of identifiable assets, including intangible assets and prepayments for music content, resulting from acquisitions ** Including the net gains on deemed disposals/disposals of investments, fair value changes arising from investments, impairment provision of investments and other expenses in relation to

equity transactions of investments *** Represents the fair value changes on the put liability of certain shares issued in 2018 **** Represents the income tax effects of amortization of identifiable assets, including intangible assets and prepayments for music content, resulting from acquisitions





TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

















As at December 31, 2019

As at June 30, 2020



RMB

RMB

US$



Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited



(in millions) ASSETS











Non-current assets











Property, plant and equipment

179

178

25 Right-of-use assets

148

131

19 Intangible assets

1,622

1,953

276 Goodwill

17,140

17,140

2,426 Investments accounted for using equity method

489

2,255

319 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive

income

4,461

8,652

1,225 Other investments

217

217

31 Prepayments, deposits and other assets

816

998

141 Deferred tax assets

192

214

30 Term deposits

500

1,010

143



25,764

32,748

4,635













Current assets











Inventories

26

30

4 Accounts receivable

2,198

1,989

282 Prepayments, deposits and other assets

2,220

2,235

316 Other investments

38

37

5 Short-term investments

6

12

2 Term deposits

7,000

9,532

1,349 Cash and cash equivalents

15,426

11,776

1,667



26,914

25,611

3,625













Total assets

52,678

58,359

8,260



























EQUITY











Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company











Share capital

2

2

0 Additional paid-in capital

34,425

34,745

4,918 Shares held for share award schemes

(31)

(62)

(9) Treasury shares

-

(134)

(19) Other reserves

2,187

5,831

825 Retained earnings

7,007

8,833

1,250



43,590

49,215

6,966 Non-controlling interests

88

101

14













Total equity

43,678

49,316

6,980













LIABILITIES











Non-current liabilities











Accounts payable

-

136

19 Other payables and other liabilities

68

102

14 Deferred tax liabilities

297

236

33 Lease liabilities

78

62

9 Deferred revenue

67

78

11



510

614

87













Current liabilities











Accounts payable

2,559

3,063

434 Other payables and other liabilities

3,782

3,310

469 Current tax liabilities

386

399

56 Lease liabilities

69

74

10 Deferred revenue

1,694

1,583

224



8,490

8,429

1,193













Total liabilities

9,000

9,043

1,280













Total equity and liabilities

52,678

58,359

8,260















TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





























Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30



2019

2020

2019

2020



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$



Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited



(in millions)

(in millions)

























Net cash provided by operating activities

1,889

1,439

204

2,815

2,505

355 Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities

2,559

(2,072)

(293)

(850)

(6,168)

(873) Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities

(11)

(25)

(4)

5

(156)

(22) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

4,437

(658)

(93)

1,970

(3,819)

(541) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

14,704

12,266

1,736

17,356

15,426

2,183 Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents

209

168

24

24

169

24 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

19,350

11,776

1,667

19,350

11,776

1,667



























