Tencent Music Entertainment Group Announces Strategic Partnership with CoMix Wave Films

SHENZHEN, China, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) (NYSE:TME) has established a strategic partnership with CoMix Wave Films Inc. (CWF), a leading Japanese animated movie studio and distribution company known especially for the works of Makoto Shinkai and Jiro Tsunoda. Under this new partnership, the original soundtracks from 17 popular animated movies, including 5 Centimeters per Second and The Garden of Words, both directed by Makoto Shinkai, will go live on TME's music platforms - QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing.

As a leader in the Japanese anime sector, CWF has a strong lineup of works deeply loved around the world. Makoto Shinkai Studio, an emerging animation studio under CWF, has drawn the attention of Chinese animation fans for its capabilities in creating immersive experiences in each of its works, with Your Name and Weathering With You as two of the most successful, by leveraging the unique combination of refined visual effects and emotionally strong soundtracks.

CWF commented on the strategic partnership, "TME has over 800 million monthly active users across several leading Chinese digital music and entertainment platforms, each of which boasts a huge user base of young people that offers a great environment to provide a deeper understanding of Japanese culture as embodied by music. With years of experience and accumulated expertise in digital music, TME will help CWF accelerate its digital transformation. By leveraging TME's proven capabilities in promotion and distribution of digital music and entertainment works, CWF expects to offer animated music fans a diversified lineup of content and experiences, unleashing the unlimited power of music."

TME, a long-established player in the segment encompassing ACG (anime, comic and game) songs, selected leading global animation firm CWF as its strategic partner with the aim of addressing demand from fans for access to music specific to their preferences, while maximizing the value that can be derived from the various ACG music segments. TME plans to combine its strength in terms of music and entertainment with CWF's strong production capabilities in anticipation of boosting the growth of the music IP industry.

As part of TME's efforts to enhance its presence in the world of Japanese ACG music, the company signed a deal with Japanese music label Being in March 2020. With the partnership, TME obtained the music copyrights of popular animations owned by Being, including Detective Conan, Slam Dunk, Dragon Ball and Chibi Maruko-chan, immersing music fans in a wonderful world of animation accompanied by great music.

By adding the Japanese ACG music collection to its portfolio, TME has expanded its footprint in content verticals and accelerated the build-out of an international content ecosystem. In recent years, TME has already entered into strategic cooperation agreements with famous overseas labels, including Sony Music, Warner Music Group, Universal Music Group, Being, Inc, Believe Digital, Stem Music, Roba Music Publishing, Hillsong and Twin Music.

Looking ahead, TME plans to work with CWF and other partners to build a global multicultural digital music and entertainment ecosystem and create a music partner-friendly environment as they co-create content for every conceivable musical genre. TME will continue pursuing its vision of increasing the value of musical content and further exploring the potential of the music industry by providing fans with engaging music and entertainment experiences while enhancing the connections between fans and content.

