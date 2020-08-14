Tencent Music Entertainment Partners with Cooking Vinyl to Promote Global Indie Music

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) (NYSE: TME) announced an exclusive partnership with Cooking Vinyl, a European pioneer independent record company. Under this agreement, Cooking Vinyl's music will be available across TME's music platforms - QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing.

As a pioneer and leader in China's online music entertainment industry with over 800 million monthly active users, TME will leverage its strengths in digital music content scouting, promotion, distribution and creation to help Cooking Vinyl with music copyright digitalization. TME will also provide support in music, audio and video content, performances, social entertainment and other fields. TME will maximize the potential value of this cooperation to introduce Cooking Vinyl's artists and effectively meet the needs of music lovers for original music and indie music.

Established in 1986, Cooking Vinyl is a truly global operation with a presence in more than 40 countries, which enjoys a role as the creative hub for coordinated worldwide artist campaigns and worldwide sales, marketing and distribution strategies. It has supported million-selling successes including Marilyn Manson, The Cranberries, The Prodigy, Passenger and Nina Nesbitt, and multiple Grammy Awards winners. Cooking Vinyl produces widely appreciated music content covering folk, rock, punk, electronic and alternative music.

"The world spotlight is opening up opportunities for non-Anglo-American music and this is the perfect time to enter into this co-operation with TME," said Martin Goldschmidt, Chairman of Cooking Vinyl, "TME is the perfect partner for Cooking Vinyl to develop our artists and labels in China and bring our eclectic and diverse music to the Chinese audience. As China increases its importance in the global music market, musicians have attached greater attention to China. Cooking Vinyl is looking forward to delivering the spirit of indie music to a broader audience in various forms with TME."

An official director of TME said, TME has long invested in and supported original and emerging music. Cooking Vinyl champions the music and careers of artists, and gives artists freedom in content creation, which is aligned with the values of TME. TME will work with music labels and musicians to create content together. Through the mature online and offline operation and interaction channels established in the digital music entertainment field over the years, TME can empower excellent indie musicians and guide these unique artists to shine.

With its robust music ecosystem and customized promotion, distribution and an operation model precisely guided by data, TME has provided outstanding musicians with performance opportunities for their music in various online and offline forms. The strategic cooperation with Cooking Vinyl not only provides a larger stage for its artists, but also empowers classic labels to unleash their potential and infuse fresh blood into their music and artist pools.

About Tencent Music Entertainment

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is the leading online music entertainment platform in China, operating the country's highly popular and innovative music apps: QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing. TME's mission is to use technology to elevate the role of music in people's lives by enabling them to create, enjoy, share and interact with music. TME's platform comprises online music, online karaoke and music-centric live streaming services, enabling music fans to discover, listen, sing, watch, perform and socialize around music.

For more information, please visit https://www.tencentmusic.com/

Media Contact:

Edmond Lococo, ICR Inc.

e-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +86 138-1079-1408

SOURCE Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Related Links

https://www.tencentmusic.com/

