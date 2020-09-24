Tencent Musician Launches Collection of Folk Music in Local Dialects by Indie Artists After 12-Week Competition

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Music Entertainment Group (Tencent Music or TME,NYSE: TME), the leading online music entertainment platform in China, announced the launch of 'Root Music,' a special collection of Chinese folk music in local dialects, following a 12-week competition by THE FORCE 2020 of Tencent Musician, TME's indie musician platform.

Curated by Ara Kimbo, Zhang Chu, Su Yang, Ma Tiao and Moxizishi, the competition ran from July 2 to September 22. During this time, almost 3,000 original works were submitted, and nearly 350,000 fans participated in the voting to select the winners. The top 12 songs were then collected in the 'Root Music' album that was produced and recorded by top music producers. The album has been officially launched and is now available across TME's QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and other music platforms. Tencent Musician also produced tailored documentaries for the 12 winners to emphasize the charm of Chinese folk music culture.  

Chinese dialect folk music is a unique music genre, with origins and deep roots in China. The program gathered the creative inspiration of Chinese folk music from talented musicians all over the world. Tencent Musician, QQ Music and Tencent Wesee jointly launched a two-week series of special online livestreaming parties of dialect folk music, which aimed to promote the both dialect folk music culture, and these talented indie artists.

As China's leading online platform for original music and leveraging TME ecosystem, Tencent Musician has committed significant resources in support of indie musicians and experienced exponential growth in scale over the past few years. The program has generated 590 million yuan in revenue for original music content creators since its inception.

According to data from the One Hundred Million Yuan Incentive Project 1.0 run by Tencent Musician, more than 40 percent of the indie musicians who enjoyed exclusive incentives were able to double their incomes, while over 80 percent saw their incomes rise by more than 50 percent.

Tencent Musician will continue to explore and advance the diversification of original music, and leverage its strong promotional capabilities and cross-industrial resources to help with original music content creation and promotion, connecting indie musicians to a broader audience.

Dialect Folk Song Contest Winners


Artist Name (Chinese)

Artist Name

(English)

Song Name
(Chinese)

Song Name
(English)

宋雨喆

Song Yuzhe

八风嚎散了坐金莲

Practice Meditation

白水

Bai Shui

巴山夜雨纷纷

A Rainy Night of Bashan (2020 Version)

赵牧阳

ZHAO Muyang

东方红

The East is Red

九连真人

JiuLianZhenRen

屏幕鱼

Screen Fish

张尕怂

Ga Song

张先生一个人

Lonely Mr.Zhang

董晓禾Shawn

Shawn Dong

只为谁

Only For Whom

杨沐泽

Young

王日穷

The Struggling Poor Man

冯翔

Sean Feng

汉阳门花园2020

Hanyangmem Garden 2020

张伯宏

BOHONG ZHANG

北京土著2020

Beijing Natives 2020

王建房

Wang Jianfang

西安城歌

Theme of Xi'an City

六甲番

Liujiafan

急水塔

Torrent Tower

素乐团

SU band

峒河峒河2020

Dong He Dong He 2020

