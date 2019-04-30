Tender Greens Leads The Charge In Gender Diversity By Committing To Have 50% Of Their Restaurant Leadership Positions Held By Women

"As a collective industry, no one is doing a good job identifying and cultivating female talent. The industry is in a labor crisis and most of the jobs are dominated by men, especially in the kitchen. I want Tender Greens to do better," said CEO Denyelle Bruno. "I believe that by prioritizing to diversify our team will allow Tender Greens to merge a variety of perspectives, ideas and philosophies, resulting in new innovations that positively affect our bottom line," adds Bruno.

"Under Denyelle's leadership, we are confident this strategic commitment will move the needle for women in the restaurant industry and beyond. At Tender Greens, we are proud to be a part of the shift in gender parity by taking this next step in pushing towards a more equitable and diverse workplace," says investor Danny Meyer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Union Square Hospitality Group.

There remains an alarming disparity between women and men helming positions in the restaurant industry, which is known for being a "boys club." Out of 72 Michelin-starred restaurants in New York, only six are run by women. Over 27 years, 361 James Beard Awards have been given, and only 81 of them have gone to women. With Tender Greens' commitment to the 50/50 strategy, the company will greatly benefit from increasing employment and leadership opportunities for women, which is shown to increase organizational effectiveness and growth. The strategic move is in line with the company's trailblazing culture and history as the first restaurant to pioneer the healthy fast casual category since its founding in 2006.

Tender Greens, which is on track to achieve $100 million in revenue, includes 30 locations across three states (California, New York and Massachusetts). Bruno has ambitious plans to double Tender Greens' restaurant footprint with new locations in the pipeline including Boston and New York (Bryant Park slated to open early May), as well as new markets beyond their current geographical footprint.

Since 2006, Tender Greens has been a pioneer in the hospitality industry, creating the fine-casual dining category. Under Bruno's leadership, the company continues to redefine the industry and set the tone for gender diversity in the restaurant space and beyond.

