Tendonitis Treatment Market Size Worth $235.4 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global tendonitis treatment market size is expected to reach USD 235.4 billion by 2028 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2021 to 2028. Individuals are proactively participating in sporting or physical activities and the probability of sports-related injuries occurring is rising, thereby contributing to the market development and growth. The growing global geriatric population is susceptible to tendonitis or could be suffering from bone disorders, osteoporosis, rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, and osteoarthritis. Constant innovation of technologies and therapies in treating tendonitis is contributing to the growth. Supportive government initiatives and significant investments and collaborations amongst key players to expand product offerings are boosting the market growth.

Key Insights & Findings:

The market is expected to grow well over the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of tendonitis and the introduction of new and innovative therapies

The therapy segment dominated the market in 2020 due to the rising occurrence of sports injuries and rising awareness levels towards non-pharmacological therapies and easy availability

The Achilles tendonitis segment dominated the market in 2020 due to the high occurrence of the medical condition in both competitive and recreational sports players

Read 120 page market research report, "Tendonitis Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Treatment, By Condition (Tennis Elbow, Golfer's Elbow, Pitcher's Elbow, Jumper's Knee, Swimmer's Shoulder), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

Over the past years, the growing reliance on technologies in mapping various factors concerning sports, such as performance assessment, training modules, and sports injuries tracking and monitoring. The shift from proactive to preventive therapies is proving to be beneficial in improving the health status of sports players to prevent injuries. Sporting and physical activities are witnessing significant participation, and this paves way for possibilities of incurring sports injuries. As per Standard Children's Health, in 2018, out of 30.0 million children and adolescents participating in sports in the U.S., approximately 3.5 million incur some form of sports injury. Furthermore, nearly 775,000 children and adolescents are treated for sports-related injuries in the U.S. every year. Thus, increased participation in sporting activities coupled with the growing adoption of treatment facilities is expected to boost market growth over the forthcoming years.

The key players are increasingly investing in the development of new innovative products to upgrade their product portfolios. The companies are developing products to cater to the growing incidences of sports injury in both competitive and recreational sports players. Market leaders are implementing strategic decisions to gain a competitive edge in the market. Key players are focusing on strengthening their business position in both developed and emerging economies, focusing on product innovation, and supplement organic growth through acquisitions. For instance, in March 2019, Stryker acquired OrthoSpace Ltd. to expand its existing sporting medicine and therapy segment.

The emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic has altered the methods of care delivery in treating tendonitis. Due to the temporary lockdowns, travel restrictions, and high infection load in the healthcare facilities, the market has been negatively impacted. The shortage of skilled healthcare personnel treating tendonitis has restrained the development and growth of the pandemic. Cancellation or postponement of sports injuries implies a decline of sports injuries, which eventually negatively influences the business revenue earnings. The decline in non-pharmacological therapies and surgeries is hindering the market growth.

Grand View Research, Inc. has segmented the global tendonitis treatment market on the basis of treatment, condition, and region:

Tendonitis Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Therapy



Hot and Cold Therapy





Physical Therapy





Shockwave Therapy



Surgery

Tendonitis Treatment Condition Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Tennis Elbow



Golfer's Elbow



Pitcher's Elbow



Jumper's Knee



Swimmer's Shoulder



Achilles Tendonitis

Tendonitis Treatment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





Italy





France





Russia



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Singapore





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Tendonitis Treatment Market

Merck and Co., Inc.

AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Abbott

Pfizer

Bayer AG

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Almatica Pharma, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries

