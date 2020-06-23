TenEleven Awarded Contracts for Three New Jersey Behavioral Health Agencies to Implement Electronic Clinical Record (eCR ™) with Medication Assisted Treatment

The New Jersey Association of Mental Health and Addiction Association (NJAMHAA) Information Technology (IT) Project has been tasked with providing technical assistance to New Jersey substance use treatment disorder providers participating in New Jersey's Substance Use Disorder Promoting Interoperability Project. This project funds implementation of advanced EHR technology and interfaces to achieve interoperability with the New Jersey Healthcare Information Exchanges, New Jersey Prescription Drug Monitoring Program and the New Jersey Substance Abuse Monitoring System (NJSAMS). As part of that initiative, the NJAMHAA IT Project , will provide project management and function as the technical liaison to TenEleven in the group collaborative implementation of eCR for the three agencies.

"Using the collaborative purchasing approach, the agencies were able to achieve enhanced functionality while simultaneously driving down costs by contracting with TenEleven," said June Noto, NJAMHAA Vice President of Information Technology, Human Resources and Administrative Services. "Their robust EHR platform will support these agencies through this transition to interoperability as well as unlock new clinical and operational efficiencies for their businesses, providing better outcomes for their staff and patients."

"We are excited to work with these agencies and the NJAMHAA IT Project," said Bob Kirbis, General Manager of TenEleven. "The combination of TenEleven's features, NJAMHAA's technical assistance and the state of New Jersey's Promoting Interoperability Project provides a recipe for success not often possible with the staffing and budget restraints many agencies face."

About TenEleven Group

TenEleven Group is a software and services company based in Buffalo, NY that provides software solutions for health and human services agencies. Thousands of users in hundreds of offices use electronic Clinical Record (eCR™) to manage a variety of behavioral health service types. Learn more about TenEleven including Medication Assisted Treatment https://10e11.com/services/behavioral-health-ehr-opioid-treatment/

About NJAMHAA

The New Jersey Association of Mental Health and Addiction Agencies, Inc. (NJAMHAA) is a statewide trade association representing 144 organizations that serve New Jersey residents with mental illness and/or substance use disorders, and their families. Members may be found in every county and almost every community statewide. They serve more than 500,000 children and adults each year and contribute to the economy through 61,000 direct and indirect jobs. NJAMHAA's mission is to promote the value of its members as the highest quality behavioral healthcare providers for the residents of New Jersey through advocacy and professional development.

