Teneo Partners With Global Citizen On - 'One World: Together At Home'

NEW YORK, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teneo, the global CEO advisory firm, announced today the firm's support for and role in helping to organize 'One World: Together At Home', a global broadcast special hosted by international advocacy organization Global Citizen. The special event, curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga in support of the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO), powered by the UN Foundation, will pay tribute to frontline healthcare workers around the world as they lead the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The special will air on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. PDT/8:00 p.m. EDT on several networks around the world including ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, iHeart Media and Bell Media networks and platforms in Canada. Internationally, BBC One will run the program on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Additional international broadcasters include beIN Media Group, MultiChoice and RTE. It will also stream online via Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo and YouTube.

This special event will include stories from the world's healthcare heroes battling the spread of COVID-19, messages of gratitude and appreciation from those that they have helped and segments from WHO and UN global health experts.

"As the world comes together to respond to the COVID-19 crisis, Teneo is very proud to be involved in supporting and helping to organize this incredible initiative along with so many other great partners," said Declan Kelly, Chairman and CEO of Teneo. "We have a long-standing partnership with Global Citizen and are deeply committed to doing our part to help rally private sector support for this critical effort. I am proud to once again be partnering with my great friend, Hugh Evans, CEO of Global Citizen, in his remarkable ongoing efforts to help humanity at times of crisis, such as those the entire world is experiencing right now."

"As we honor and support the heroic efforts of community health workers, 'One World: Together At Home' aims to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight to end COVID-19," said Hugh Evans, Co-founder and CEO Global Citizen. "Through music, entertainment and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard everyone else's. Teneo and Declan have been great partners and collaborators with Global Citizen and we are very pleased to be working closely with them once again on this vital initiative."

Mr. Kelly, who is also a Board member of Global Citizen, will serve as an Executive Producer of the event.

Donations from supporters and corporate sponsors will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund to support and equip healthcare workers around the world, and to local charities that provide food and shelter to those that need it most.

Teneo and Global Citizen are also partnering on the Global Goal Live campaign (www.globalgoallive.com) which culminates on September 26th, 2020.

For more information about Global Citizen and their campaign to support the WHO's Solidarity Response Fund, please visit globalcitizen.org and follow @GlblCtzn Twitter, Facebook and Instagram using #GlobalCitizen.

About Teneo:

Teneo is the global CEO advisory firm. Working exclusively with the CEOs and senior executives of the world's leading companies, Teneo provides strategic counsel across their full range of key objectives and issues. Our clients include a significant number of the Fortune 100 and FTSE 100, as well as other global corporations. Integrating the disciplines of strategic communications, investor relations, digital advisory, diversity & inclusion, management consulting, physical & cyber risk advisory, financial advisory, corporate governance advisory, political & policy risk advisory, and talent advisory, Teneo solves for the most complex business challenges and opportunities.

The Firm was founded in June 2011 by Declan Kelly, Doug Band and Paul Keary and now has more than 800 employees located in 20 offices around the world. For more information on Teneo, please see www.teneo.com

ABOUT GLOBAL CITIZEN:

Global Citizen is the world's largest movement of action takers and impact makers dedicated to ending extreme poverty by 2030. With over 10 million monthly advocates, our voices have the power to drive lasting change around sustainability, equality, and humanity. We post, tweet, message, vote, sign, and call to inspire those who can make things happen to act— government leaders, businesses, philanthropists, artists, and citizens—together improving lives. By downloading our app, Global Citizens learn about the systemic causes of extreme poverty, take action on those issues, and earn rewards, which can be redeemed for tickets to concerts, events, and experiences all over the world. To date, the actions of our community, along with high-level advocacy efforts and work with partners, has resulted in commitments and policy announcements from leaders valued at over $48 billion, affecting the lives of more than 2.25 billion people by 2030. For more information, visit www.GlobalCitizen.org.

