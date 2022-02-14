Teneral Cellars Implements Tastry Uncorked Integration

"Tastry Uncorked will allow our community to have a more enjoyable wine journey and have a great experience as they learn more about their palate, try new wines they may not have explored in the past, and continue to use Teneral Cellars wine as conduit for change in our community," says Jill Osur, founder and CEO of Teneral Cellars.

With Tastry Uncorked, Teneral Cellars shoppers are prompted to take a short sensory quiz. Then, quiz answers are fed through the TastryAI platform which yields incredibly accurate recommendations in seconds, such as: Best match from assortment, best bundle of wines (for instance, package of best 3 wines) and lastly, best food pairings.

Tastry is the world's first AI-driven sensory sciences company. Using unique chemistry methodology and proprietary machine learning, Tastry makes personal recommendations for each customer based on their answers to a series of questions about taste and scent. It's groundbreaking technology exposes the relationships between wine chemistry and consumer preferences on an individual and aggregate basis, predictive market performance, and TastryAI-driven personalization at scale.

Tastry's CEO and Founder, Katerina Axelsson, is a chemist who taught a computer how to "taste" wine. Axelsson shares that her company is "very excited to be working with Jill and team. Tastry and Teneral are a natural fit, we are both passionate about providing the best wine for each individual, and I am inspired by their ambition to blend the artistry of wine with a purpose-driven business."

Teneral Cellars is a women-owned and operated producer of sustainable, phenomenal wines. The company donates 10% of profits to scholarships, mentorship opportunities, and training for women in the wine industry.

"Empowering women is a core part of our mission at Teneral Cellars, so partnering with a woman-owned disruptive technology company was a no-brainer as it allows us to put the power in our consumers hands," says Osur.

Tastry Uncorked is now available for use on https://teneralcellars.com/ .

