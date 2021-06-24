Tenfold Announces Tenfold NextGen CTI for Service Cloud Voice on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

AUSTIN, Texas, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenfold today announced it has launched Tenfold NextGen CTI for Service Cloud Voice on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to leverage Tenfold's leading IPaaS (Integration-Platform-as-a-Service) to connect enterprise telephony including Avaya, Cisco, Genesys and more to Salesforce Service Cloud Voice. Service Cloud Voice brings together phone, digital channels and CRM data in one central view for agents. Customers can now connect their preferred phone solutions into Service Cloud Voice with Service Cloud Voice for Partner Telephony, creating a unified agent and digital channel experience to deliver faster, smarter and more personalized service.

Integrated directly with Salesforce Service Cloud, Tenfold NextGen CTI for Service Cloud Voice is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3000000CWH1xEAH

Tenfold NextGen CTI for Service Cloud Voice

Tenfold's latest offering allows Salesforce customers to integrate their preferred telephony platforms with Salesforce Service Cloud Voice, resolve calls faster with intelligence and automation, build loyalty in every phone conversation and supervise teams in real-time from anywhere.

Comments on the News

"Tenfold is excited to enable enterprises to increase intelligence and automation in their contact centers by integrating leading cloud and premise enterprise telephony with Service Cloud Voice," said Dan Sincavage , COO and Founder at Tenfold. "With Tenfold's leading IPaaS combined with the power and flexibility of Service Cloud Voice companies can truly achieve the vision of the 'Composable Enterprise.'"

"Tenfold is a welcome addition to the Service Cloud Voice ecosystem," said Patrick Beyries , VP of Product Management, Service Cloud. "The expansion of Service Cloud Voice for partner telephony enables customers to integrate the telephony experience natively within the agent workspace, combined with CRM data, process and voice intelligence."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 9 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

About Tenfold

Tenfold is the world leading IPaaS for the customer engagement hub enabling sales and service organizations of all sizes. Tenfold's cloud-first approach and intelligent integrated agent combined with its productized and configurable real-time integration layer between business applications and communication channels maximizes ROI for companies across customer conversations.

Tenfold has over 800 deployments in more than 90 countries serving enterprises across many industries, including telecommunications, insurance, financial services, hospitality and healthcare. Backed by Andreessen-Horowitz and Salesforce Ventures, Tenfold is trusted to improve and analyze more than 1.5 Billion interactions every year. For more information, visit http://www.tenfold.com

