TenFour Named a 2019 TAG Cyber Distinguished Vendor

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TenFour, a leading provider of IT Infrastructure and the first IT infrastructure utility with fully embedded security solutions, is proud to once again be designated as a Distinguished Vendor in this year's 2019 TAG Cyber Security Annual.

Data is the new currency of the digital world and the success of businesses depends on keeping it safe. But the reality is that threats will only continue to increase in number, danger, and cost as surface attack areas become more numerous and complex with each new application, data capture, and IoT edge device. TenFour offers a Network Security (NetSec) utility service that provides multiple layers of protection designed to give enterprise teams the time and resources they need to defend their network's most vulnerable inner layers: Applications and Data.

TenFour's IT Infrastructure Utility Service is designed specifically to ensure that underlying network infrastructure contains the necessary protections for each customer's dedicated IT infrastructure. These embedded features include best practice solutions for device configuration management, proactive updates to remediate code or configuration compromises, monitoring and management within the end-customer domain, access control, firewall, intrusion prevention, and event management tasks. By treating the network as a sensor, CISO teams can leverage multiple network devices to provide data for security management. Based on TenFour's rigorously tested and simplified Reference Architectures which address multiple complex perimeters, CISOs can reinforce security controls and processes on a reduced surface attack area for infrastructure.

TenFour has once again become part of an industry collective of leading cyber security companies, hand-selected by industry veteran Dr. Edward Amoroso, CEO of TAG Cyber. As part of the collective, TenFour enthusiastically shared its unique technical expertise in preventing advanced threats to the enterprise. Dr. Amoroso assembled this list to assist with this year's report, which was made available today for free download at https://www.tenfour.com

"TenFour's mission is to get IT leaders back to focusing on what matters most to their company's growth. When it comes IT Security leaders, we're removing much of their risk by embedding security into the lower layers of the network infrastructure. Now they can offload enterprise infrastructure to more secure grounds", said Bruce Flitcroft, CEO of TenFour. "IT Security leaders already have enough to worry about when it comes to managing their organizations and infrastructure. Many cyber security teams cannot afford the guidance necessary to advance their team's security systems, and that's where TAG Cyber comes in. TAG Cyber is all about offering comprehensive analysis at little cost. In working with TAG, our goal is to make network security invisible at a reduced cost, so CISOs can focus less on threats to their business and more on growing it."

In its third year of publication, the 2019 TAG Cyber Security Annual is designed in this to provide direct advisory guidance - at no cost - to the enterprise cyber security professional. Their work is created to help cyber defenders more effectively deal with the technical challenges of our industry. These include integrating cyber analytics across the kill chain, introducing automation to streamline security workflow, and adopting cloud infrastructure for enterprise applications and systems.

"Today, innovation is essential, and TenFour is revolutionizing IT delivery to ignite innovation in the digital age," said Amoroso. "Ten Four's solutions position IT leaders to redefine their resources and drive business priorities. By creating a fearless, honor-driven environment, TenFour is empowering employees and customers to innovate IT."

Each year, TAG Cyber publishes it three-volume report to the community for download at no cost. In addition to the TenFour website, the report is also available at www.tag-cyber.com. Volume 2 of the report also includes an informative interview with TenFour CEO, Bruce Flitcroft.

TenFour believes that IT should just work and wants IT leaders and organizations to focus on innovation instead of boxes and wires. That's why TenFour builds exceptional, private domain, global distributed infrastructures—the network and everything attached to it—that are simpler, have fewer defects, and cost less to operate. TenFour delivers IT just like power or water utilities, where the customer pays only for what is used. It's a less complicated model for IT that positions IT leaders to redefine their resources and drive business priorities. TenFour creates a fearless and honor-driven environment that empowers their employees, customers, and partners to reimagine IT to ignite innovation in the Digital Age. For more information, visit www.tenfour.com.

The Amoroso Group (TAG Cyber) is a global cyber security advisory, training, consulting and media services company. Led by Edward Amoroso, industry veteran and former Chief Security Officer for AT&T, TAG Cyber supports hundreds of companies around the world by providing a roadmap for identifying, preventing and eliminating cyber-attacks on their systems and data.

