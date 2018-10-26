TengoInternet Provides Notice of Data Security Incident

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TengoInternet, Inc. in Austin, Texas announced today that it has taken action after becoming aware of an incident in which an unknown third party may have gained access to its database of consumer usernames and passwords for TengoInternet accounts. Out of an abundance of caution, TengoInternet (which also includes legacy companies Nomad Networks, Airwave Adventures, and Nexu Innovations) is providing this notice of this event to potentially impacted individuals, as well as certain regulators.

What Happened? On September 23, 2018, TengoInternet received evidence indicating an anonymous individual had accessed its database of consumer usernames and passwords for TengoInternet accounts, without authorization, in or prior to April 2018. TengoInternet had previously received similar communications from the same anonymous individual in April 2018; however, an investigation at that time, conducted with the assistance of an outside forensic investigator, determined the claims were not credible. While TengoInternet's investigation is ongoing, they have no confirmation of any actual or attempted fraudulent misuse of consumer information resulting from this incident.

What Information Was Involved? The information in TengoInternet's consumer database includes its consumers' names, email addresses, mailing addresses, and/or TengoInternet usernames and passwords necessary to access the service. No payment card or other financial information was contained in TengoInternet's consumer database .

How will individuals know if they are affected by this incident? TengoInternet is emailing notice letters to the consumers whose personal information may have been accessed or acquired by the unauthorized actor. If an individual did not receive a letter but would like to know if they are affected, they may call the hotline listed below.

What They Are Doing. Information privacy and security are among TengoInternet's highest priorities. TengoInternet has strict security measures to protect the information in its possession. Upon learning of this incident, they quickly took steps to determine how the information may have been accessed and took steps to prevent further unauthorized access and similar future incidents. TengoInternet disabled all consumer accounts which had been inactive and implemented a procedure to require password changes for all remaining accounts. As part of its ongoing commitment to the security of personal information in its care, TengoInternet is also working to review its existing information security procedures and to implement additional safeguards to further secure the information on its systems. TengoInternet has also notified federal law enforcement.

For More Information. TengoInternet has established a dedicated assistance line for individuals seeking additional information regarding this incident. Individuals may call 1-800-637-1065 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday with questions or if they would like additional information.

About TengoInternet. TengoInternet is a turnkey, outdoor managed WiFi solutions provider. Since 2002, TengoInternet has designed, built and managed WiFi networks for the outdoor hospitality industry including RV Parks and Campgrounds, State Parks, Municipalities, oilfield housing, outdoor malls and more. For more information, please visit us at www.tengointernet.com or call 512-469-7660.

Additional Information

TengoInternet encourages everyone to remain vigilant and take steps to protect against possible identity theft or other financial loss by reviewing their account statements regularly and monitoring their credit reports for suspicious activity. Under U.S. law, individuals over the age of 18 are entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit bureaus. To order a free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. Individuals may also contact the three major credit bureaus directly to request a free copy of their credit report.

At no charge, individuals can also have the credit bureaus place a "fraud alert" on their credit file that alerts creditors to take additional steps to verify their identity prior to granting credit in their name. Note, however, that because it tells creditors to follow certain procedures to protect the individual, it may also delay their ability to obtain credit while the agency verifies their identity. As soon as one credit bureau confirms the individual's fraud alert, the others are notified to place fraud alerts on the individual's file. Should the individual wish to place a fraud alert, or should the individual have any questions regarding his or her credit report, the individual can contact any one of the agencies listed below.

Equifax P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348 800-525-6285 www.equifax.com Experian P.O. Box 2002 Allen, TX 75013 888-397-3742 www.experian.com TransUnion P.O. Box 2000 Chester, PA 19016 800-680-7289 www.transunion.com

Although TengoInternet does not ask for, or collect or maintain in any way, Social Security numbers for its consumers, individuals have the right to place a "security freeze" on their credit reports, which will prohibit a consumer reporting agency from releasing information in their credit report without their express authorization. The security freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in an individual's name without his or her consent. However, individuals should be aware that using a security freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in his or her credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, an individual cannot be charged to place or lift a security freeze on his or her credit report. Should you wish to place a security freeze, please contact the major consumer reporting agencies listed below:

Experian PO Box 9554 Allen, TX 75013 1-888-397-3742 www.experian.com/freeze/center.html TransUnion P.O. Box 2000 Chester, PA 19016 1-800-909-8872 www.transunion.com/credit-freeze Equifax PO Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788 1-800-685-1111 www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services

In order to request a security freeze, you will need to supply the following information:

Your full name (including middle initial as well as Jr., Sr., II, III, etc.); Social Security number; Date of birth; If you have moved in the past five (5) years, provide the addresses where you have lived over the prior five years; Proof of current address, such as a current utility bill or telephone bill; A legible photocopy of a government-issued identification card (state driver's license or ID card, military identification, etc.); If you are a victim of identity theft, include a copy of either the police report, investigative report, or complaint to a law enforcement agency concerning identity theft.

To remove the security freeze, you must send a written request to each of the three credit bureaus by mail and include proper identification (name, address, and social security number) and the PIN number or password provided to you when you placed the security freeze. The credit bureaus have three (3) business days after receiving your request to remove the security freeze.

Individuals can further educate themselves regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, and the steps they can take to protect themselves, by contacting the Federal Trade Commission or their state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, D.C. 20580, www.ftc.gov/idtheft/ , 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. Individuals can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by way of the contact information listed above. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement. This notice has not been delayed by law enforcement. For Rhode Island Residents: The Rhode Island Attorney General can be reached at: 150 South Main Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, www.riag.ri.gov , 1-401-247-4400. Under Rhode Island law, you have the right to obtain any police report filed in regard to this incident. The number of Rhode Island residents impacted by this event is unable to be determined.

SOURCE TengoInternet, Inc.

