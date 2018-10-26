TengoInternet Provides Notice of Data Security Incident

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TengoInternet, Inc. in Austin, Texas announced today that it has taken action after becoming aware of an incident in which an unknown third party may have gained access to its database of consumer usernames and passwords for TengoInternet accounts. Out of an abundance of caution, TengoInternet (which also includes legacy companies Nomad Networks, Airwave Adventures, and Nexu Innovations) is providing this notice of this event to potentially impacted individuals, as well as certain regulators.

What Happened? On September 23, 2018, TengoInternet received evidence indicating an anonymous individual had accessed its database of consumer usernames and passwords for TengoInternet accounts, without authorization, in or prior to April 2018. TengoInternet had previously received similar communications from the same anonymous individual in April 2018; however, an investigation at that time, conducted with the assistance of an outside forensic investigator, determined the claims were not credible. While TengoInternet's investigation is ongoing, they have no confirmation of any actual or attempted fraudulent misuse of consumer information resulting from this incident.

What Information Was Involved? The information in TengoInternet's consumer database includes its consumers' names, email addresses, mailing addresses, and/or TengoInternet usernames and passwords necessary to access the service. No payment card or other financial information was contained in our consumer database .

How will individuals know if they are affected by this incident? TengoInternet is emailing notice letters to the consumers whose personal information may have been accessed or acquired by the unauthorized actor. If an individual did not receive a letter but would like to know if they are affected, they may call the hotline listed below.

What They Are Doing. Information privacy and security are among TengoInternet's highest priorities. TengoInternet has strict security measures to protect the information in its possession. Upon learning of this incident, they quickly took steps to determine how the information may have been accessed and took steps to prevent further unauthorized access and similar future incidents. TengoInternet disabled all consumer accounts which had been inactive and implemented a procedure to require password changes for all remaining accounts. As part of its ongoing commitment to the security of personal information in its care, TengoInternet is also working to review its existing information security procedures and to implement additional safeguards to further secure the information on its systems. TengoInternet has also notified federal law enforcement.

For More Information. TengoInternet has established a dedicated assistance line for individuals seeking additional information regarding this incident. Individuals may call 1-800-637-1065 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday with questions or if they would like additional information.

About TengoInternet. TengoInternet is a turnkey, outdoor managed WiFi solutions provider. Since 2002, TengoInternet has designed, built and managed WiFi networks for the outdoor hospitality industry including RV Parks and Campgrounds, State Parks, Municipalities, oilfield housing, outdoor malls and more. For more information, please visit us at www.tengointernet.com or call 512-469-7660.

