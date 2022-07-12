Tenjin AI Capital Advisors Announces Launch Of Tenjin AI - A Digital Platform That Democratizes Access To Managed Hedged Investment Strategies

Tenjin AI Capital Advisors announces the full launch of their investment platform Tenjin AI to individual investors and RIAs as an App on Apple and Android. The platform makes it easy to invest in Tenjin AI's systematic, hedged strategies. Customers can link all their externally held investment accounts securely and get Tenjin AI's recommendations to improve their performance. Customers can also get access to Tenjin AI's top ranked Stocks, ETFs and Mutual Funds from the app.

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenjin AI Capital Advisors, an Investment Management firm based in New York announced today the full launch of their investment platform Tenjin AI to individual investors and RIAs. Tenjin AI platform is accessible as an app from Apple and Android devices. It enables investors to invest in Tenjin AI's proprietary investment models which actively manages positions based on market conditions using its systematic, hedged strategies. Tenjin AI platform includes features that enable investors to securely link all of their investments from various brokerages and custodians and regularly obtain Tenjin AI's recommendations which are aimed to improve their performance. RIAs can also partner with Tenjin AI to offer to their customers Tenjin AI strategies and Tenjin AI platform customized to their needs.

Tenjin AI Investment Management

"Smart, hedged strategies have long been a preserve of High Networth Individuals while the average investors are left to fend for themselves dealing with investment services that can be ineffective during market downturns and which may not be competitive enough during market upturns." said Tenjin AI's CEO Shyam Sreenivasan. Mr. Sreenivasan is familiar with the challenges that markets pose every few years, having dealt with issues while working for a major Wall Street bank for more than two decades. "Tenjin AI was born when I observed the inequities in wealth management solutions. Traditionally, cheap, passive and ineffective solutions are generally offered to investors whereas smart, systematic solutions are generally offered to very high networth investors. There is an enormous potential for technology, particularly AI in the world of investing, to level the playing field for everyone. Tenjin AI's mission is to democratize access to the systematic, hedged investment strategies, so that everyone, not just the wealthy few can possibly benefit from it.", Mr. Sreenivasan said.

"Most investors have suffered greatly with the recent market decline. It doesn't have to be this way. Tenjin uses proprietary AI technology using various traditional and alternative data aimed at predicting short-term and medium-term direction of certain indices, ETFs and individual stocks and designed to switch to a defensive portfolio or a growth portfolio based on the predicted signals. Our primary objective is to manage risks better in bear market conditions and accelerate portfolio growth in bull market conditions using a data driven approach" Mr. Sreenivasan added.

Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR) serves as the broker and custodian on Tenjin AI managed accounts. All types of IRA accounts, single, joint, custodian and corporate accounts can be set up with Tenjin AI. "With just a few clicks on our app, an investor can get access to the advanced strategies managed by Tenjin AI! We have spent thousands of hours developing our algorithms that aim to be effective under different market regimes. Our investment algorithms focus equally on how to make your investments grow as well as on how to preserve the gains you have previously achieved, so that you don't have to worry about different market conditions." Mr. Sreenivasan said.

Linking External Accounts + Investment Recommendations

Tenjin AI app also enables investors to manage their investments in a single place by allowing 'linking' of their portfolios held in places such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*Trade and many others and get side-by-side performance analytics. Tenjin AI also is designed to alert on major portfolio movements and give recommendations aimed to improve the performance of their investments held in external accounts.

"There is a wealth of information in Tenjin AI for DIY investors too!" Mr. Sreenivasan said. Tenjin app shows their Top-10 rankings on Stocks and ETFs and Mutual funds, Buy/Sell recommendations and trading ideas using option strategies.

Tenjin AI as a digital platform for Registered Investment Advisors

Tenjin AI is also available for RIAs to offer it as a digital investment platform for their customers. RIA's can customize Tenjin's platform to their needs such as offering their own investment portfolios along with Tenjin AI's strategies, their own rankings and their own market outlook summaries. In one click, RIA's can see all of their customers' up-to-date portfolios and communicate instantaneously with their clients via the app.

About Tenjin AI

Tenjin AI Capital Advisors, LLC and Tenjin AI Financial Technologies, LLC are fully owned subsidiaries of Quantel AI, Inc – a New York based fintech firm founded in 2019. Tenjin AI app is available on both Apple and Android devices. For enquiries, email [email protected] or visit the website at https://tenjin-ai.com

