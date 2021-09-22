Tenjin and GameAnalytics launch Growth FullStack

- The first of a collaborative set of developer tools for iOS15 marketing

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenjin, the leading mobile marketing measurement platform for indie and mid-sized mobile game publishers, and GameAnalytics, the player analysis platform of choice for mobile game developers, have launched Growth FullStack, the first in a new series of developer tools and training resources offering affordable access to data and analyses.

Launched to coincide with the release of iOS15, Growth FullStack empowers mobile developers to navigate a privacy-centric marketing landscape which requires a unified approach to managing significant amounts of disparate datasets. Unable to use Apple's Identifier for Advertisers (IDFA) and with low numbers of mobile users opting to share their user-level data with apps, marketers have been left with scattered datasets which haven't been utilized effectively for performance marketing. Similar changes are imminent on Android, impacting the entire app developer ecosystem.

Large app publishers have already figured out that consolidated , better-analyzed data is the solution. However, the huge data science and R&D teams large publishers operate are unattainable for 99% of mobile publishers. The vast majority are caught in a transition period where familiar, Mobile Measurement Partner-centric deterministic attribution is not working anymore and Apple-centric attribution such as iOS15's SKAdNetwork isn't widely understood.

Growth FullStack enables mobile publishers to collect the data that they need, store it in the way they want, and optimize their campaigns activity using off-the-shelf or custom analyses. Enabled by a no-code "plug and play" model, mobile marketers no longer need to depend on in-house data engineering to unify and understand complex data sets.

Announcing Growth FullStack, Tenjin CEO and Co-Founder, Christopher Farm said:

"We're excited to partner with GameAnalytics to offer Growth FullStack. The inspiration was our joint understanding that mobile marketers have their own siloed data sources, databases and analyses - sometimes multiple of each - but no way to draw them together post-IDFA. Paired with iOS14 and 15 redacting some of the important dimensions (for example country data sets) finding ways to build a network of data within Growth FullStack provides the tools and training for mobile publishers to achieve the similar insights like big publishers are used to, enabling them to focus on building their apps and games. GameAnalytics and Tenjin both have very popular free platforms and share a commitment to educating our clients, so we're delighted to be working together to help great apps grow in the new privacy-first world."

Morten E. Wulff, Chairman and Founder at GameAnalytics, added:

"We're thrilled to be announcing our new partnership with Tenjin, which is perfectly aligned to help us deliver best-in-class developer tools. Conversations with our mutual mobile game clients showed that they want us to offer services across their full stack of data tools, and Growth FullStack is the first in a suite of collaborative products that will supercharge the switch to Apple & Android-centric attribution. Mobile performance marketing architecture has been thrown into disarray during 2021 for publishers worldwide, but with Growth FullStack any mobile publisher can run new analyses of previously diffuse datasets with no in-house expertise."

Growth FullStack has been operating in early access and trialled by publishers including Lucky Kat Studios.

Hernan Zhou, Co-Founder and CTO at Lucky Kat Studios, commented:

"Indie game developers need help to make sense of the post-IDFA world of mobile marketing. Old tools aren't able to support user acquisition as they did before iOS14 and the data sources we have access to require far more analysis to generate insights. For example, one of our main user acquisition channels now has two APIs for the same data: Apple's data and their own data. How do we figure out which is best to help us grow? Ultimately we want to focus our energy on making games, and Growth FullStack will be vital in enabling that."

About Tenjin

Tenjin is a mobile measurement platform that provides best-in-class tools and education resources for testing and scaling user acquisition. Headquartered in San Francisco, Tenjin was co-founded in 2014 by Christopher Farm and Amir Manji. Tenjin offers a single, comprehensive platform for mobile app analytics, attribution and ad network data aggregation, with a data warehousing solution for direct access to user-level data.

About GameAnalytics

GameAnalytics is a popular free analytics tool for games, used by indie developers, games studios and powerhouse publishers around the world. Their network covers 100,000 games, which are played by more than 1.75 billion people for an average of 24 billion sessions each month. The GameAnalytics platform enables game development teams to rapidly refine gameplay, improve retention and increase revenue with real-time data analysis for all major game engines and operating systems.

GameAnalytics was founded in 2012 by Danish serial entrepreneur, Morten E. Wulff, who today remains the Chairman of the company. After raising over $8M in funding, the company was acquired by the leading mobile advertising company, Mobvista, in 2016.

