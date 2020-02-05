Tenneco Appoints Chuck Stevens III to Board of Directors

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) today announced, as part of its ongoing Board refreshment process, the appointment of automotive industry veteran Charles "Chuck" K. Stevens III to its Board of Directors, effective today. Mr. Stevens' appointment follows the Company's January 27, 2020 announcement of its commitment to adding at least one new independent director over the course of 2020. The Company intends to continue this refreshment process throughout the year.

With this appointment, the Tenneco Board consists of 11 directors, nine of whom are independent and three of whom have been added since the beginning of 2019.

As the former Chief Financial Officer of General Motors, Mr. Stevens brings significant auto industry experience and expertise across finance and accounting operations, international financial matters and mergers and acquisitions.

"As Tenneco continues its ongoing commitment to add fresh perspectives to the Board, we are extremely pleased to welcome Chuck as an independent director," said Gregg M. Sherrill, chairman of the Board of Directors. "Chuck brings more than 40 years of experience working at one of the world's largest auto companies in a variety of roles of increasing responsibility, including CFO. We expect that his skills and expertise will be invaluable as we review strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value while pursuing our separation plan. We look forward to benefitting from his contributions as we work to achieve our operational and financial objectives."

"I am excited to join Tenneco during this important time in its history," said Mr. Stevens. "Tenneco has two world-class businesses that are well-positioned to capitalize on industry trends, and I believe the Company is taking the right steps to achieve its objectives. I look forward to working with my fellow Board members as we continue to oversee management's execution of Tenneco's strategy and evaluate the best path forward for the Company to maximize value for all shareholders."

About Charles "Chuck" K. Stevens III

Chuck Stevens retired as Executive Vice President and Senior Advisor of General Motors Corporation in March 2019, after a 40-year career at the company. From 1994 to 2005, he held several leadership positions in General Motors' Asia Pacific Region. He returned to North America in 2006 and assumed the role of CFO for General Motors Canada, GM Mexico in 2008 and CFO of GM North America in 2010. In 2014, Mr. Stevens was named Executive Vice President and CFO of General Motors Corporation, where he was responsible for leading the company's financial and accounting operations worldwide. He served in this position with GM until September 2018. Mr. Stevens has also served as a director on the boards of Masco Corporation since February 2018 and Flex Ltd. since November 2018. He received his Bachelor of Industrial Administration from General Motors Institute (now Kettering University) and an MBA from the University of Michigan, Flint.

About Tenneco

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of Aftermarket, Ride Performance, Clean Air and Powertrain products and technology solutions for diversified markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial and the aftermarket, with 2018 pro-forma revenue of $17.8 billion and approximately 81,000 employees worldwide. On October 1, 2018, Tenneco completed the acquisition of Federal-Mogul, a leading global supplier to original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket. Additionally, the company expects to separate its businesses to form two independent companies, an Aftermarket and Ride Performance company as well as a Powertrain Technology company.

