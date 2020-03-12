Tenneco Delivers Exhaust System for 2020 Chevrolet Corvette

"Corvette's mid-engine architecture required creative technical solutions to accommodate the packaging and thermal requirements of the emissions system," said Patrick Guo, Executive Vice President, Tenneco and President, Clean Air. "We partnered with GM, combining our experience in system integration with Corvette's engineering team to deliver technologies that help to enable a more efficient, high-performance vehicle with reduced emissions."

Sophisticated emissions systems for high-performance vehicles often incorporate active valves that can vary system backpressure in order to provide the right balance of performance, sound characteristics and regulatory compliance. The Corvette's emissions system features up to four electronic valves supplied by Tenneco: The standard exhaust unit is equipped with two newly developed valves with enhanced heat resistance designed to work in concert with the vehicle´s Active Fuel Management system to support the engine's cylinder deactivation function for optimum efficiency and lower emissions. These valves open and close to control the Corvette´s exhaust sound as it switches between the two engine modes. The optional `performance exhaust´ incorporates two additional electronic valves at the rear that provide greater acoustic differentiation, helping to create the vehicle's signature sound.

Tenneco developed a series of thermal solutions that enable the Corvette's emissions system to more effectively manage the high temperatures that result from the mid-engine vehicle architecture. Solutions include the use of advanced, multi-layer heat shields designed to prevent unwanted heat transfer to surrounding components as well as a new valve arrangement with decoupled design that reduces heat impact on the valve´s electronics.

"This innovative valve arrangement, with the actuator decoupled from the valve body, is a significant step forward in actuated valve design and, when combined with our latest developments in valve materials, enables use on mid-engine and other architectures with extremely high exhaust temperatures," explained Dmitri Konson, Vice President Global Engineering, Tenneco Clean Air.

The Corvette's emissions system was a global effort led by the company's Grass Lake, Mich. and Edenkoben, Germany, product and engineering teams. It is produced at Tenneco Clean Air's manufacturing facility in Smithville, Tennessee.

Tenneco's Powertrain Business Group also supplies a range of engine components for the iconic high-performance vehicle´s Small Block V-8 LT2 including pistons, piston rings, bearings, bushings, valve seats, valve guides, and systems protection products.

About the new Tenneco – the future Powertrain Technology company

Following Tenneco's expected separation to form two independent companies, an Aftermarket and Ride Performance company (DRiV™) as well as a new Powertrain Technology company, the new Tenneco will be one of the world's largest pure-play powertrain companies serving OE markets worldwide with engineered solutions addressing fuel economy, power output, and criteria pollution requirements for gasoline, diesel and electrified powertrains. The new Tenneco would have 2019 revenues of $11.45 billion, serving light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway and industrial markets.

This release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to our strategies and plans to separate into two independent public companies. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the possibility that Tenneco may not complete the separation of the Aftermarket & Ride Performance business from the Powertrain Technology business (or achieve some or all of the anticipated benefits of such a separation); the possibility that the separation may have an adverse impact on existing arrangements with Tenneco, including those related to transition, manufacturing and supply services and tax matters; the ability to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers, suppliers or other business partners; the risk that the benefits of the separation may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the risk that the separation may not advance Tenneco's business strategy; the potential diversion of Tenneco management's attention resulting from the separation; as well as the risk factors and cautionary statements included in Tenneco's periodic and current reports (Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K) filed from time to time with the SEC. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date of this communication, and, except as required by law, Tenneco does not undertake any obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to publicly disclose revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these risk factors and uncertainties is detailed from time to time in the company's SEC filings, including but not limited to its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. In addition, please see Tenneco's financial results press release for factors that could cause Tenneco's future performance to vary from the expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements herein.

