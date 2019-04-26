Tenneco First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Notice

LAKE FOREST, Ill., April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) will report its first quarter 2019 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9, 2019 and host a webcast conference call the same day at 9:30 a.m. ET. The purpose of the call is to discuss the company's financial results for the first quarter 2019, as well as to provide other information regarding matters that may impact the company's outlook.

For a "listen only" broadcast, go to the company's website at www.investors.tenneco.com. Presentation materials will be available in the investor section of our website.

To participate by telephone, please dial: 1-833-366-1121 (domestic) or 1-412-902-6733 (international), using the passcode "Tenneco Inc."

A call playback will be available for one week, starting approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call. To connect, please dial 1-877-344-7529 (domestic), 1-412-317-0088 (international), 855-669-9658 (Canada), using the replay access code 10130965.

About Tenneco

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of Aftermarket, Ride Performance, Clean Air and Powertrain products and technology solutions for diversified markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial and the aftermarket, with 2018 revenues of $11.8 billion and approximately 81,000 employees worldwide.

Tenneco

Investor Inquiries Media Inquiries



Linae Golla Bill Dawson 847 482-5162 847 482-5807 lgolla@tenneco.com bdawson@tenneco.com



Rich Kwas Steve Blow 248 849-1340 517 262-0655 rich.kwas@federalmogul.com sblow@tenneco.com

