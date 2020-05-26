Tenneco Launches New GOETZE® Range of Industrial Ignition Solutions

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenneco Inc.´s (NYSE:TEN) Powertrain business group is launching a range of new GOETZE® branded industrial spark plugs, designed for industrial gas engines. With proven durability for these applications, GOETZE plugs are designed and manufactured for robust, reliable service.

"Tenneco Powertrain's strategy is maximizing innovation synergies between our family of products," said Volker Scherer, Director Sales and Engineering, Industrial Ignition, at Tenneco Powertrain. "We have applied our engineering and manufacturing leadership, which has created the robust product reliability for which the GOETZE brand is renowned, to the demanding industrial applications where an increasingly aggressive fuel mix is shortening the operating life of conventional plugs. Combining our know-how with innovations such as pre-chamber ignition enables GOETZE industrial spark plugs to meet requirements for more efficient, lean-burning engines."

The four new GOETZE industrial spark plugs are designated: G-6001, G-6002, G-6003, and G-6004. These are suitable for power generation applications, including natural gas, biogas, landfill gas and mine gas. Tenneco will continue to offer industrial ignition products under the Champion® brand for use in traditional gas engines for power generation and Oil & Gas industry.

The GOETZE range of industrial spark plugs features a series of design advances. Installation and removal is easier thanks to a design that makes the familiar 7/8-inch (22.2mm) hexagon much higher, giving installation tools a stronger grip. The new spark plugs also feature large, smooth insulators that use stronger ceramics and a more robust steel shell.

In testing on Jenbacher Type 3 engines, the GOETZE G-6001 plugs achieve lifetimes of over 10,000 hours. The G-6001's solid design and high-strength nickel-plated shell are engineered to withstand more dynamic combustion pressures. The industrial spark plug is produced using GOETZE's unique hot-locking assembly process, sealing the shell. The unribbed insulator with a monoblock SAE terminal pin provides an enhanced connection with ignition leads. Advanced laser welds increase thermal conductivity, helping improve wear behavior and increase lifetime.

"Our materials and process expertise have enabled us to manage key process parameters to make larger spark plugs more robust," Scherer explains. "We are convinced that their durability and easy installation will quickly make these new GOETZE industrial spark plugs a standard replacement part for highly demanding gas engines."

The new GOETZE G-6002 plugs achieve the same 10,000+ hour lifetime in tests on Jenbacher Type 4 engines using a robust design suitable for high-turbulence combustion applications. The GOETZE G-6003 offers a cost-effective, maintenance-free solution with a lifetime of more than 4,000 hours in Jenbacher Type 3 engines. The GOETZE G-6004 provides more than 2,000 hours of maintenance-free operation for Jenbacher Type 6 and Type 9 engine applications with high BMEP values.

Tenneco is also continuing to develop industrial spark plugs with customers for specific applications.

About Tenneco

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of Aftermarket, Ride Performance, Clean Air and Powertrain products and technology solutions for diversified markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial and the aftermarket, with 2019 revenues of $17.45 billion and approximately 78,000 employees worldwide. On October 1, 2018, Tenneco completed the acquisition of Federal-Mogul, a leading global supplier to original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket. In the future, the company expects to separate its divisions to form two new, independent companies: DRiV, an Aftermarket and Ride Performance company, and New Tenneco, a Powertrain Technology company.

About the new Tenneco – the future Powertrain Technology company

Following the separation, the new Tenneco will be one of the world's largest pure-play powertrain companies serving OE markets worldwide with engineered solutions addressing fuel economy, power output, and criteria pollution requirements for gasoline, diesel and electrified powertrains. The new Tenneco would have 2019 revenues of $11.45 billion, serving light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway and industrial markets.

About DRiV™ - the future Aftermarket and Ride Performance Company

Following the separation, DRiV will be one of the largest global multi-line, multi-brand aftermarket companies, and one of the largest global OE ride performance and braking companies. DRiV's principal product brands will feature Monroe®, Öhlins®, Walker®, Clevite®Elastomers, MOOG®, Fel-Pro®, Wagner®, Ferodo®, Champion® and others. DRiV would have 2019 revenues of $5.9 billion, with 53% of those revenues from aftermarket and 47% from original equipment customers.

